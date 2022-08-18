Read full article on original website
Sad update in search for missing Kiely Rodni as scuba-diving sleuths search lake near where 16-year-old vanished
AN independent search and rescue team has claimed they found the body of Kiely Rodn weeks after the California teen disappeared. The six-man dive team from Oregon, known as Adventures with Purpose, announced the alleged discovery in a Facebook statement Sunday, saying that they found Kiely in a car submerged 14 feet below water.
A Whitey Bulger mystery endures: Why was the ailing gangster moved to a violent prison?
The USP Coleman II penitentiary in central Florida has long been known as a safe place for government informants and other marked men in the federal prison system. But when James “Whitey” Bulger arrived in 2014, Charles Lockett, the warden at the time, wasn’t going to take any chances. He said he kept Bulger away from the general population for six months and talked to the most influential inmates to make sure they wouldn’t make a move on the elderly Boston mobster.
Connecticut husband sentenced in 'Fitbit murder' case
Data from Connie Dabate's Fitbit helped convict husband Richard Dabate of her 2015 murder. WVIT's Shannon Miller reports.Aug. 19, 2022.
Alarming video shows an SUV driving through the 2nd floor of a mall
Shoppers at a mall in Massachusetts were shocked when they spotted an elderly woman driving a car along the second floor of the building Thursday. A video from the scene posted by a Twitter user identified as @ghettova shows an SUV slowly reversing in front of several stores. The clip, which was recorded at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, a city just outside Boston, has been verified by NBC News.
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Illinois
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job - and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously or accidentally. (These are the most dangerous jobs in America.)
Probe launched into violent Arkansas arrest captured on video
State police launched an investigation Sunday into the use of force against a man by Arkansas law enforcement that was captured on viral video. The video was recorded Sunday outside a convenience store in Mulberry as three officers, two from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and one from the Mulberry Police Department, arrested a man on allegations of trespassing and other crimes, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.
