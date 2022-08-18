ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

WTVQ

Free legal assistance available for Kentucky flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
WKYT 27

LCA students start donation drive for eastern Ky. flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are entering the fourth week of cleanup from those devastating floods that ripped through much of eastern Kentucky. One Lexington private school is continuing to collect donations to help Breathitt and Floyd County Schools get back on their feet. “Let’s not forget about eastern Kentucky,”...
LEXINGTON, KY
Corbin, KY
WKYT 27

Supply chain struggles slowing down rebuilding in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As communities work to rebuild from last month’s flooding, they’re facing many obstacles. Right now, getting building supplies is proving to be challenging, and one non-profit has been trying to help families, but they’re not able to keep up. Homes that can...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Now Open In Whitley County

A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Whitley County to assist Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the Eastern Kentucky flooding. The mobile center is located at the Whitley County Home Health Agency at 368 Penny Lane in Williamsburg. The mobile center will be open now through August 23rd and will be back open September 2nd through September 4th. A fixed center is also located at the Clay County Community Center at 311 Highway 638 in Manchester. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Those affected by flooding in can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters can go online to disasterassistance.gov, or call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA. Officials say it is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind

HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
HAZARD, KY
indherald.com

Funeral service held for Helenwood man killed in motorcycle accident

A funeral service was to have been conducted Sunday evening for a 33-year-old Helenwood man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Huntsville Wednesday morning. Isaiah Orick, 33, was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and S.R. 63 in Huntsville at about 6 am Wednesday morning.
HELENWOOD, TN
lanereport.com

Somerset-Pulaski County tourism has another banner year

SOMERSET, Ky. — It’s another one for the record books: Somerset-Pulaski County has once again posted a banner year in tourism revenue, generating $137.8 million in 2021 — $11 million higher than the previous record set in 2019. According to figures released last week by the Kentucky...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure

JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. Laurel County Dispatch confirmed Beverly Couch was arrested Sunday afternoon. Couch was previously reported missing on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. She was charged with Criminal Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

