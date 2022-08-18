A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Whitley County to assist Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the Eastern Kentucky flooding. The mobile center is located at the Whitley County Home Health Agency at 368 Penny Lane in Williamsburg. The mobile center will be open now through August 23rd and will be back open September 2nd through September 4th. A fixed center is also located at the Clay County Community Center at 311 Highway 638 in Manchester. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Those affected by flooding in can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters can go online to disasterassistance.gov, or call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA. Officials say it is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO