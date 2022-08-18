Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
pepperbough.com
Give your old shoes to support HEAL Pathway
Colton, CA—Many people go without the basic necessity of shoes, and the HEAL Pathway looks to solve that problem. HEAL Pathway is an elective at Colton High School (CHS) that focuses on learning about the medical profession. HEAL Pathway is running a year-round shoe drive at CHS in room 51.
Fontana Herald News
Food waste recycling program begins in Fontana
Burrtec Waste Industries is urging its Fontana customers to participate in the new Food Waste Recycling Program, which involves using the existing green waste barrel to collect bagged food waste. The program is being implemented because California adopted Senate Bill 1383, which requires communities to reduce organic waste disposal, such...
pepperbough.com
Smith Elementary rejects a herd of ‘kids’
Bloomington, CA—August 17 started like any normal school day. Buses and cars arrived at Gerald A. Smith Elementary School to drop students off. And assistant principal Tiffany Davis conducted her typical duties guiding cars through the school’s drop off zone. Suddenly, screaming ensued as a herd of goats...
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
Fontana Herald News
Man riding an electric bicycle dies after collision in Fontana on Aug. 21
A man riding an electric bicycle died after a collision in Fontana on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident happened at about 7:52 p.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and the Pacific Electric Trail (PET), where officers found the man down in the No. 2 lane next to his bicycle.
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery suspect allegedly shoots at officers in Rancho Cucamonga before leading them on pursuit
An armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at officers outside a store in Rancho Cucamonga proceeded to lead them in a lengthy pursuit which ended in Pomona on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had previously been wanted by authorities for allegedly robbing...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities express concern as tiny insect that destroys citrus leaves is detected in Fontana
A tiny insect no bigger than a grain of rice may go unnoticed on citrus trees, but it could have devastating consequences for California citrus if not stopped, and now it has been detected in new areas of Fontana. The Asian citrus psyllid feeds on citrus leaves and stems, and...
vvng.com
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Michael’s Arts & Crafts store in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Thousands of dollars worth of store merchandise were stolen from Michael’s Arts & Crafts in Victorville. It happened just after 5:00 pm, on Monday, August 15, 2022, in the 11900 block of Amargosa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that two male suspects...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Suspect is identified in connection with shooting of young woman in Fontana on Aug. 13
A suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting of a young woman which took place earlier this month in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. The shooting occurred on Aug. 13 at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Boston’s restaurant in the 16900 block of Sierra Lakes Parkway.
foxla.com
Hesperia animal shelter overwhelmed with pets in need of adoption
HESPERIA, Calif. - You could help save the lives of dogs and cats in San Bernardino County. The Hesperia Animal Shelter is at capacity and while it is a no kill shelter it is putting out an urgent message for help. They need homes for dogs and cats that could...
Long Beach dessert shop endures through attacks from vandals
A survivor of Hurricane Katrina, Kevyn Lee-Wellington isn't about to have a couple of vandals break his spirit."I am an African-American gay entrepreneur," said Lee-Wellington. "And one thing I know is that I come from a heritage of people who have the strength to get up, get through and get over all the obstacles that come their way." Two years ago, Lee-Wellington hedged his bets and quit his job as a business executive to start Fluffy's Sno-Balls, hoping to bring authentic New Orleans culture to Long Beach. In the time since, Fluffy's has turned into a staple stop for many...
foxla.com
3 Pomona men arrested in connection to Chino cargo theft ring
CHINO, Calif. - Three Pomona men were arrested last week for their connections to an alleged cargo theft ring, according to the Chino Police Department. Jose Portillo, 40, Luis Garcia, 38, and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and booked on burglary charges. Chino Police say that the three were at least partially responsible for a string of nighttime cargo thefts in Chino and surrounding towns that resulted in more than $250,000 in merchandise being stolen.
Car club president arrested after caught on video doing stunts in Chino intersection
The president of a local car club was arrested after video captured the car doing dangerous street maneuvers in a Chino intersection.
foxla.com
Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
Dog goes blind after accidentally swallowing oxycodone while on walk at Santa Monica park
Lori Burns' dog is lucky to be alive. Her dog is now blind after he went on a walk at a Santa Monica park and accidentally swallowed oxycodone.
The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year
Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
Fontana Herald News
Author writes 10th book in series about family stories and secrets
Doris Wagnon, a former local resident, is continuing to write a series of fiction books about family stories and secrets. Her first book, “Transformation of the Hearts Volume One: Troubled Son,” was published in January of 2012. By September of 2017 she had eight more volumes in the series in print.
Riverside County deputies arrest man who tried to set grocery store employee on fire
Deputies learned the suspect was trying to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying and “doused the employee with lighter fluid, retrieved a lighter, and attempted to set the victim on fire.”
vvng.com
Deputies swarmed Victor Valley High School in Victorville after reports of a person with a gun
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Earlier this week deputies swarmed Victor Valley High School after receiving information about a juvenile seen with a gun. It happened on Wednesday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 2:31 p.m., when sheriff’s dispatch received a report of a large fight in front of the high school.
