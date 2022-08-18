ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

pepperbough.com

Give your old shoes to support HEAL Pathway

Colton, CA—Many people go without the basic necessity of shoes, and the HEAL Pathway looks to solve that problem. HEAL Pathway is an elective at Colton High School (CHS) that focuses on learning about the medical profession. HEAL Pathway is running a year-round shoe drive at CHS in room 51.
COLTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Food waste recycling program begins in Fontana

Burrtec Waste Industries is urging its Fontana customers to participate in the new Food Waste Recycling Program, which involves using the existing green waste barrel to collect bagged food waste. The program is being implemented because California adopted Senate Bill 1383, which requires communities to reduce organic waste disposal, such...
FONTANA, CA
pepperbough.com

Smith Elementary rejects a herd of ‘kids’

Bloomington, CA—August 17 started like any normal school day. Buses and cars arrived at Gerald A. Smith Elementary School to drop students off. And assistant principal Tiffany Davis conducted her typical duties guiding cars through the school’s drop off zone. Suddenly, screaming ensued as a herd of goats...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
BEAUMONT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man riding an electric bicycle dies after collision in Fontana on Aug. 21

A man riding an electric bicycle died after a collision in Fontana on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident happened at about 7:52 p.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and the Pacific Electric Trail (PET), where officers found the man down in the No. 2 lane next to his bicycle.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach dessert shop endures through attacks from vandals

A survivor of Hurricane Katrina, Kevyn Lee-Wellington isn't about to have a couple of vandals break his spirit."I am an African-American gay entrepreneur," said Lee-Wellington. "And one thing I know is that I come from a heritage of people who have the strength to get up, get through and get over all the obstacles that come their way."  Two years ago, Lee-Wellington hedged his bets and quit his job as a business executive to start Fluffy's Sno-Balls, hoping to bring authentic New Orleans culture to Long Beach. In the time since, Fluffy's has turned into a staple stop for many...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

3 Pomona men arrested in connection to Chino cargo theft ring

CHINO, Calif. - Three Pomona men were arrested last week for their connections to an alleged cargo theft ring, according to the Chino Police Department. Jose Portillo, 40, Luis Garcia, 38, and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and booked on burglary charges. Chino Police say that the three were at least partially responsible for a string of nighttime cargo thefts in Chino and surrounding towns that resulted in more than $250,000 in merchandise being stolen.
CHINO, CA
foxla.com

Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
CABAZON, CA
Secret LA

The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year

Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Author writes 10th book in series about family stories and secrets

Doris Wagnon, a former local resident, is continuing to write a series of fiction books about family stories and secrets. Her first book, “Transformation of the Hearts Volume One: Troubled Son,” was published in January of 2012. By September of 2017 she had eight more volumes in the series in print.
FONTANA, CA

