The Dominion Post

Mon Commission agrees to pull together meeting with Star City, Morgantown

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 4 days ago
MORGANTOWN -- “Water doesn’t understand city limits,” RK&K Civil Engineering’s Jeff Stanislawcyzk told the Monongalia County Commission. “It goes where it goes.” And when

Related
Daily Athenaeum

World of Wings welcomes WVU students

Wings, beer and the big game: all are easy to find in Morgantown. But a new Louisiana-based restaurant is now offering students the experience on campus. World of Wings (WOW), the newest addition to Evansdale Crossing, opened its doors to students last week, just as classes started up for the semester.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

West Virginia Tattoo Expo

The Eighth Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo kicked off Friday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place with more than 200 artists and vendors. The expo, which continues from noon-10 You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years. It’s been two years since the taste of Morgantown returned because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They returned for the 12th time and the first time at Mylan park. The event is family friendly and raises funds to support the American Red Cross.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia veterans get together for fly fishing

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is a nationwide initiative working to help veterans find something new to enjoy. This group out of Lewisburg makes different flies or lures to catch trout, bass, and other fish along the local rivers and lakes. Project Leader Ted Martin said this program inspired him to step outside […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WDTV

Home struck by lightning in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a home in Marion County Sunday night that officials said was struck by lightning. Several fire departments were alerted to a possible structure fire in the Fair Oaks Development Sunday evening just after 8:30, according to the Monongah Fire Department. As crews...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Unique places to eat near Clarksburg, according to Yelp

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg is full of good food, especially authentic Italian food, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, these are the best options, according to Yelp. Taqueria Lou Lou Yelp’s top Clarksburg area restaurant is a Mexican-Spanish experience in Clarksburg. It also boasts one of the best—and largest—margaritas in […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
The Dominion Post

Deborah Harper

Deborah “Deby” Elaine Harper, 71, of Masontown, passed away at her home on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Deby was born in St. Albans on March 30, 1951, to the late Homer and Christina Cox. Deby worked at Mon General Hospital for 15 years as a critical care nurse....
MASONTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Mon readies for first day of school

Those Bluebird buses are back on the road this morning in Monongalia County. Today is the first day of school in Mon, with 11,470 students, according to the most recent enrollment numbers. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
CADIZ, OH
The Dominion Post

Carolyn Hamilton

Carolyn Anne Hamilton passed away on the morning of June 5, 2022. She was born Carolyn Anne Kuhn to Russell C. and Virginia Nelle Kuhn on March 26, 1936, in Morgantown. Carolyn grew up at the Lang/Kuhn family home on what was then University Avenue in Morgantown. Carolyn graduated from Morgantown High and attended West Virginia University. During her sophomore year of college, she met and became engaged to her future husband Richard Hamilton. They were married on June 5, 1956, at the old Presbyterian Church in Morgantown, one day after Dick’s graduation and being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the USAF Reserves.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
