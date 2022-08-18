ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle refute claims they have made a second formal bid for Watford's Joao Pedro after initial £20m offer was rejected, with talks continuing between the two clubs over a deal for the Brazilian

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Newcastle are continuing talks with Watford over a deal for Joao Pedro despite having their first offer rejected.

The club on Thursday night refuted claims they had made a second formal bid of £25m but continue to pursue a deal.

Newcastle remain interested in Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5NGi_0hMP299s00
Newcastle have seen their improved offer for Joao Pedro turned down by Watford on Thursday 

The Magpies saw a bid worth £20m rejected only a few days ago.

Joao Pedro, 20, remains one of Watford's most prized assets and the Championship club are committed to keeping the player after seeing Dennis leave, it has been reported. It is believed he has been valued at £35m.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle's recruitment department have been frustrated this summer by their inability to land their top targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmzGB_0hMP299s00
Manager Rob Edwards has reiterated the club's desire to keep the talented Brazilian forward
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y8eZ_0hMP299s00
Newcastle have identified Pedro as a player of sizeable potential given his age and experience

The club has been linked with, at various stages over the summer, the likes of Jack Harrison, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

The Saudi-backed takeover of the club last year is likely to have contributed to selling clubs putting what some are calling a 'Newcastle' premium on players the club are interested in signing.

Watford head coach Rob Edwards said earlier on Thursday that a further offer could be entertained by the club, with himself and the board likely to sit down and discuss it.

'The bid (previous) that has come in that’s been talked about, it’s not anywhere near the level that we’d expect it to be for him, but we’re involved I’m involved in that conversation,' he said.

'If anything else was to come in again, then we’ll sit down and talk about it as a club and as a board.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4uO5_0hMP299s00
Kamaldeen Sulemana was a success in Denmark before moving to French side Rennes in 2021

Nevertheless, Sulemana and Pulisic represent options for Newcastle as the window enters the final stretch.

Kamaldeen, 20, is an exciting Ghanian wide player who made 20 appearances for the French side Rennes last term.

Signed from FC Nordsjælland in 2020, Kamaldeen enjoyed a break through season last term scoring four goals in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Pulisic has seen his stock fall at Chelsea amid a wealth of attacking talent as speculation surrounding his future mounts by the day.

Manchester United are said to be interested in the player while Newcastle have held a long-term interest in the player this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHA4S_0hMP299s00
Christian Pulisic has seen his stock fall at Chelsea amid a wealth of attacking talent at the club

