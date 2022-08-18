ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kenya Barris to Write & Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Reimagining

By bibacadams
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFzhO_0hMP27OQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Yd4Q_0hMP27OQ00

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

The creator black-ish and it’s many subsequent spin-off’s, Kenya Barris is poised to put his pen to an American classic, Wizard of Oz.

Barris’ adaptation will be based on the 1939 film, and will be a modern reimagining of the iconic musical. Warner Bros and his Khalabo Ink Society are producing.

Per Deadline , the deal comes as Barris is in post-production on his feature film debut, You People written with Jonah Hill. The film features an incomparable cast including Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, Nia Long and David Duchovny and more.

Additionally, Barris has partnered with rap star Kid Cudi to produce a television event inspired by Cudi’s forthcoming album, Entergalactic . The project will combine adult animation, music, fashion and art to tell a story about modern Black love in New York City.

While he has had immense space on the small screen, the multi-hyphenate has been leaning more into his feature film side with a number of projects coming including a remake of White Men Can’t Jump, a feature about Richard Pryor, and an animated film inspired by songs by Bob Marley.

Barris also recently launched his own record label, Khalabo Music and is a principal partner of BET Studios.



The post Kenya Barris to Write & Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Reimagining appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jason Momoa Teases His ‘Androgynous’ ‘Fast and Furious 10’ Villain: ‘He’s a Bit of a Peacock’

After playing the hero for so long, Jason Momoa is ready to be the bad guy. The actor can’t wait to unveil his villainous role in Universal’s “Fast X,” the tenth mainline entry in the “Fast and Furious” saga. Momoa offered a tease of what fans can expect from his character during Tuesday evening’s red carpet premiere of the third season of the actor’s Apple TV+ series “See.” “Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” Momoa told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a...
MOVIES
WWD

Actress Gina Rodriguez is Anne Klein’s Face for Fall Campaign

Actress Gina Rodriguez is the face of Anne Klein’s fall campaign. The campaign, which breaks in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar, was shot in New York City by photographer Mark Seliger. Rodriguez is featured wearing Anne Klein’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear, footwear, handbag, jewelry, eyewear, watch and outerwear collections. The collection is sold at stores including Macy’s, Dillard’s, Belk and online at Nordstrom, Amazon and Anneklein.com.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

73
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Real Sound of the DMV

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy