Coroner ID’s Dayton man killed in Harrison Twp. crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A Dayton man is dead after a crash in Harrison Twp. last week.

Antonio Scott, 31, was identified as the man killed in the crash on Aug. 12, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Wheeler Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Officer’s investigations revealed a blue Chrysler 300 was driving south on Salem Ave. when it hit a silver Toyota Prius.

The Prius was attempting to make a left turn onto Salem Ave. from Wheeler Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene, and the front seat passenger was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Occupants of the blue Chrysler fled the scene before crews arrived.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

