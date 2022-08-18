Tether adds monthly reserve reports, and study finds 'systematic' insider trading: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
What Cramer is watching Monday — stocks slump, meme stocks unwind, health data firm bid way up
Why does Wall Street go down as much as Europe when there is no reason for us to do so? Dow futures down more than 300 points, or roughly 1%. S&P 500 futures off about 1.2%. Nasdaq futures down around 1.5%. These moves follow last week's decline in the major stock benchmarks as bonds yields spiked higher. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed around 2.98% in Monday's trading. The S&P 500's weekly drop broke four straight weeks to the upside. I think three things need to happen to put the Federal Reserve on a slower course to raising interest rates.
Leaked docs show FTX profitable and growing revenue
CNBC's Kate Rooney joins 'The Exchange' to report on leaked documents that show FTX is profitable and growing revenue. With the I/O Fund's Beth Kindig.
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Risk of 'financial accident' presents opportunity for investors, strategist says
The growing risk of a "major financial accident" that causes a market capitulation later in the year could open up opportunities for investors, according to Beat Wittman, chairman and partner at Zurich-based Porta Advisors. Wittman argued that up until central banks were forced to begin tightening this year, monetary policy...
Amazon upgraded warehouse AC system after saying worker’s death wasn’t heat-related
Amazon upgraded the air conditioning system at a New Jersey warehouse where it blamed a worker's death during a heat wave last month on a "personal medical condition," according to three facility employees and photographs seen by NBC News. One photo shows a large new ducting system installed on a...
Single-stock ETFs are 'way too risky for 99% of investors,' advisor says. What to know before adding one to your portfolio
If you're chasing quick returns, single-stock exchange-traded funds allow leveraged bets on individual assets. But regulators and advisors warn these products may be too complex and risky for everyday investors. "Single-stock ETFs are inappropriate and way too risky for over 99% of investors," said Jason Siperstein, president at Eliot Rose...
AMC's new APE dividend, preferred equity units
CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'The Exchange' to report on AMC's new APE dividend preferred equity units. With the I/O Fund's Beth Kindig.
China and India could become clean hydrogen leaders — but the industry has a long way to go, says CSIS
China and India have the potential to become world leaders in "clean" hydrogen, said Jane Nakano, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. However, Nakano observed that China, like many countries, is still producing and consuming gray hydrogen — a type of hydrogen derived from natural gas and produced from fossil fuels. It is the least renewable form of hydrogen.
A billionaire who backed Jeff Bezos and Larry Page said not investing in 'slightly crazy' Elon Musk was 'probably the worst investment decision of all time'
"The conventional wisdom was that venture capitalists thought not to invest in electric vehicle companies and not new car companies," John Doerr said.
A major student-loan company sowed 'confusion and anxiety' by mistakenly telling some borrowers they have debt payments due in September
Student-loan company Maximus told Insider it issued apologies for the mistake, but some borrowers said their accounts are still not updated.
Wall Street’s top analysts say these are their favorite stocks right now
Uncertainty was a key theme in the past week as the summer rally seemed to run out of steam. As tempting as it is to follow the day-to-day movements of the market, investors would be better served to think long term and pick their stocks accordingly. Here are five stocks...
Dow drops 500 points to start the week as Wall Street summer rally wanes
U.S. stocks fell Monday as the Wall Street rally waned and fears of aggressive interest rate hikes returned to Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 527 points, or by 1.57%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.77% and 2.13%, respectively. Those losses follow a halt in the summer...
Natural gas is the most important story of the energy market: RBC's Helima Croft
RBC's Helima Croft on the Saudi oil minister's comments. With CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Karen Finerman.
Euro trades at two-decade low against the dollar. And some think it could slide much further
The euro fell to a two-decade low of 0.9903 against the U.S. dollar. Strategists are "definitely biased towards further euro depreciation," says a head strategist at Citi Bank. The euro traded at a two-decade low of 0.9903 against the U.S. dollar Tuesday morning, with analysts predicting the single currency will...
China is facing another power crunch. But this time it's likely to be different
China's power cuts this year are not likely to stretch too far beyond summer, as conditions of this year's power crunch are different from last year's, according to analysts. This year's crisis is a result of two factors that is, "abnormally hot weather" and a lack of rainfall. Last year,...
Inflation is through the roof: How the Consumer Price Index measures the cost of living
As the prices of many goods and services continue to skyrocket, there's been a ton of media coverage on the subject of inflation. In July, the year-over-year inflation rate was a whopping 8.5%, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, or CPI. Most news coverage references CPI as the main...
That mysterious New Jersey deli once owned by a publicly traded company is closed, regulatory filing shows
Your Hometown Deli, once the sole asset of a publicly-traded company, has been sold and closed. The deli was once owned by Hometown International, which was valued at over $100 million. The company said it transitioned to bioplastics following a merger with Makamer Holdings. The small, money-losing New Jersey deli...
Cramer's game plan: This week is all about Powell, but don't overlook any great earnings reports
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week is the most important event for the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. However, the "Mad Money" host said investors should not ignore the earnings calendar because great reports could be ahead. Wall Street is collectively bracing for Federal Reserve Chair...
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023
Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
10-year Treasury yield holds above 3% as investors await economic data
U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly lower on Tuesday as investors monitored a fresh batch of economic data and looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded about 1 basis point lower at 3.01% at about 5:53 a.m....
