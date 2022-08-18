Read full article on original website
Carlow University dorm will also house Pitt students this semester
PITTSBURGH — The sign in front of Frances Warde Hall reads Carlow University, but the dorm, along with Dougherty Hall nextdoor, will be housing both Carlow and Pitt students this semester. Freshmen Bradley Lazo from Long Island, NY, is among the roughly 100 Pitt students assigned rooms in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Jeannette school merger would benefit students
I had a conference call with the state Department of Education some time ago, and the only way a merger between Jeannette City and Hempfield Area school districts can happen is if the Jeannette City School Board has five votes in favor of a merger. When five votes are received, then the board would approach Hempfield to consider accepting a merger with Jeannette.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash
Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
North Allegheny School District begins limiting access to school campuses
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students in the North Allegheny School District head back to the classroom, access to the school's campuses will be limited during school hours.The Northern Regional Police Department says this is being done to help keep students and staff members safe.School campuses and athletic facilities won't be able to be used for running, dog walking, or any other activities while school is in session. For more information about the district's policy, click here.
Mohawk Schools respond to investigation
An investigation tonight in the Mohawk School District involving members of the high school football team
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits
Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Opening of Franklin Regional's solicitor post draws critics
Franklin Regional School District is accepting proposals for the position of district solicitor. Several district residents questioned school director Diana Altieri Hand’s motion the end of the Aug. 1 board meeting to reopen the solicitor’s position. The move was not part of the board’s posted agenda but passed by a 5-4 vote.
Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers against legislation that would arm teachers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bill in Harrisburg would allow teachers and staff to have guns in schools. House Bill 2771 was introduced by Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10. It would allow a school employee who has a concealed carry permit to have their gun on school grounds. "Our kids are sitting ducks and soft targets in school districts," Bernstine said. He said he wants to make schools safer for everyone, adding criminals will not care about a "gun-free zone" sign if they intend to do harm. "We need to make sure we have people on the front lines there...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver County professor earns U.S. Dept. of Justice award for domestic-violence research
A Penn State Beaver professor and volunteer with domestic-abuse nonprofit Crisis Center North has been presented with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Crime Victims Research Award. John Chapin, 58, of Center, a survivor of childhood domestic violence who now researches the subject, was given the award which “recognizes individual...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Local nursing homes among 2 dozen statewide set to strike over wages, accountability
Employees of a nursing home in Lower Burrell and one in Westmoreland County are among 24 long-term care facilities in the state who have voted to strike because of unfair labor practices and a lack of accountability, according to union officials. Four of the nursing homes are owned by Comprehensive...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale
Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
WFMJ.com
Lawrence Co. District Attorney investigates alleged hazing incident in New Castle
Lawrence County parents are raising concerns over an alleged hazing incident involving minors at Mohawk High School in New Castle. "We deserve to know the truth on what has happened," one mother, who asked to stay anonymous, said. The Mohawk Area School District said in a statement:. "The district has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Top UPMC surgeon testifies about suboxone use
A secretly recorded conversation between the head of UPMC’s department of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone for a previous problem with prescription narcotics is at the center of a hearing in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Dr. James Luketich, who is the subject of a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Golf Club to host 2024 U.S. Senior Women's Open
The USGA is returning to Fox Chapel Golf Club for another national championship. The Seth Raynor-designed club will host the 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, the golf governing body announced Monday. Fox Chapel will welcome 120 of the world’s top 50-and-older women Aug. 1-4, 2024. Two other sites,...
Bishop David Zubik undergoes fifth back surgery, will need 'an extended time of recovery'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bishop David Zubik is out of surgery after having a fifth procedure on his back to address continuing problems with collapsing discs, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said.The procedure took several hours on Monday morning at UPMC Mercy Hospital, but Diocese officials said there were no complications and "everything went as planned."Bishop Zubik has a history of back problems.He will need an extended time to recover, Diocese officials said. That means he will not be making public appearances in the short term, but officials said he will continue to run the business side of the Diocese from his office.In a statement, the Diocese said, "We are grateful for the many prayers from the faithful for Bishop Zubik and his surgical team."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more
Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
Pitt News
Pitt updates COVID-19 guidelines, requires masks indoors on Oakland campus
Pitt officials said Thursday that plans for the fall semester were updated in accordance with new CDC guidance, and masks are required indoors on the Oakland campus due to high COVID-19 levels in Allegheny county. The email also said to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. The email sent...
Penn State Extension to host public meeting on spotted lanternfly
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penn State Extension will host a public meeting tomorrow on the spotted lanternfly at the North Park Lodge.It starts at 9:30 AM. Participants will learn how to identify the spotted lanternfly, current quarantine areas in Pennsylvania, and ways to help stop the pest's spread.The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.You need to do that by the end of the day today. Click here to learn more.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh moves to correct error that left Murray Hill Avenue homes out of historic district
In 2000, Squirrel Hill’s Murray Hill Avenue — with its Belgian block roadway and Queen Anne, Colonial Revival and shingle-style houses — was designated as a historic district by the city. Twenty-two years later, it remains the neighborhood’s only historic district. But city planners have found...
beavercountyradio.com
AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital Prepares to Demolish Former Administrative Offices Building, Create Additional Hospital Parking
(Photo provided with Release) (NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. )The former administrative offices building located adjacent to Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison Township is set to be demolished. The site where the building has stood since 1928 will be repurposed with additional hospital parking, a project that is slated for spring 2023.
