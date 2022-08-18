PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bishop David Zubik is out of surgery after having a fifth procedure on his back to address continuing problems with collapsing discs, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said.The procedure took several hours on Monday morning at UPMC Mercy Hospital, but Diocese officials said there were no complications and "everything went as planned."Bishop Zubik has a history of back problems.He will need an extended time to recover, Diocese officials said. That means he will not be making public appearances in the short term, but officials said he will continue to run the business side of the Diocese from his office.In a statement, the Diocese said, "We are grateful for the many prayers from the faithful for Bishop Zubik and his surgical team."

