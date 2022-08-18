ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, MT

Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres burned

By MTN News
KPAX
 4 days ago
HOT SPRINGS - The Garceau Fire burning outside of the town of Hot Springs has more than doubled in size.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports the blaze has grown from 1,500 acres to 3,200 acres and remains 0% contained.

The fire is burning 10 air miles west of Polson and six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports there are no evacuations and there are no structures threatened at this time.

MTN News

However, Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic.

Single Engine Air Tankers and helicopters are being used on hot spots and crews are working to complete control lines.

Fire officials announced on Wednesday the Garceau Fire was sparked by an electric fence.

There are 245 people assigned to the fire.

Polson, MT
City
Hot Springs, MT
KPAX

