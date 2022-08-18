Read full article on original website
The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has a new developer
Embracer Group is moving development on the upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) remake for PS5 and PC from Aspyr Media to a Saber Interactive studio in Eastern Europe, according to Bloomberg. The game, announced last September in a short trailer during a Sony showcase, was originally...
2 Important Things Investors Should Know About Tencent
Tencent has a resilient business model thanks to the diversity of its income base.
Netflix’s ad-supported tier may have some commercial-free content
Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier might not show commercials on all the content included in the cheaper subscription plan. A report from Bloomberg suggests that Netflix may cut commercials from newer original films, as well as certain kids’ shows. According to Bloomberg, Netflix may not run ads during original...
Microsoft might finally simplify its Windows 11 update names
Microsoft could be preparing to name its next big OS update as the “Windows 11 2022 Update.” References to this naming have appeared in near-final versions of the next big Windows 11 release, currently named 22H2. Twitter user XenoPanther spotted the Windows 11 2022 Update naming in the Get Started app that appears when you setup a new PC.
How to connect and reconnect your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 controller
Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 both use wireless controllers that rely on a singular method for connecting and resyncing with the consoles: a cable. While Microsoft and Nintendo have used wireless pairing on their respective systems for several generations, Sony sticks by the old ways it established back with the PlayStation 3. The PS4 DualShock 4 and PS5 DualSense controllers are capable of wirelessly pairing to other devices via Bluetooth, but when it comes to your PlayStation, you have to bust out their respective Micro USB and USB-C cables.
