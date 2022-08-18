Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Weekend Trip: Searching for Small-Town Charm in Silverton
It’s nearly impossible not to be charmed by Silverton, which lies about 30 minutes east of Salem in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Century-old brick buildings compose the compact, walkable downtown core—and many of those façades are adorned with murals that reflect the community’s past. Silver Creek runs north to south at the western edge of downtown, and is best viewed from several restaurant patios overlooking the water, or from a pedestrian pathway that looks like a miniature covered bridge.
beachconnection.net
Three Central Oregon Coast Wonders of Scenic Extremes - Video
(Yachats, Oregon) – Where the forestlands meet the sea and then blends into either calm or chaos, Lincoln County is full of such pleasantries and histrionics. The central Oregon coast is mostly Lincoln County, defined as the region from Lincoln City down through Florence, with the county hosting all of that save the last 20 miles before it all becomes southern Oregon coast. (Photos and video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun
The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Inside archeological dig at Oregon caves where people lived 13,000 years ago
About 60 miles south of Bend, University of Oregon archeology students are digging into a series of caves. It’s dirty, challenging work. The man in charge has been at it for decades, piecing together the lives of the people who lived here as long as 13,000 years ago. But...
KATU.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Officials ID woman who fell and died at Multnomah Falls
The woman who fell to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Friday has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Tonight you can see Starlink satellites again over Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Monday night you’ll have another chance to see Space X’s Starlink satellites above Oregon. Stargazers around Oregon saw a cluster of lights streaking through the skies on Friday and Saturday. This wasn’t an alien invasion. These were 53 Starlink internet satellites launched by SpaceX...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tuna boats arrive today, August 20 at Port of Garibaldi; Oregon Tuna Classic in Progress this weekend
What we’ve all been waiting for – tuna season is here. Fishing boats will arrive after being out to sea with their cargo holds full. Catch your share of tuna starting tomorrow at Port of Garibaldi and other fishing ports on Oregon’s north coast before captains steer back to the ocean.
Portland man who helped smuggle about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state sentenced to federal prison camp
A 40-year-old man who smuggled about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state in large hand-built crates was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in a federal prison camp. Kyle Cerkoney and two friends shipped more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana across the country to places including New...
klcc.org
Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals
An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
Oregon interstates rank among slowest in the U.S.
Oregon has lower speed limits than a lot of the United States, but that doesn't necessarily mean there are fewer deadly accidents
Woman falls to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls
Reports say a woman fell to her death at Multnomah Falls Friday afternoon.
There will be more chances to view Starlink satellites over Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Many KGW viewers shared photos of a string of lights moving above the Oregon sky over the weekend. The lights were a bank of Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. There's still a chance for people to get a glimpse of the satellites Monday...
Lethal drug fentanyl terrorizing community
Powerful medical grade painkiller is popping up in all sorts of pills, making new addicts and killing people. When two students from Portland's Leodis V. McDaniel High School died on March 6 and 7 of fentanyl overdoses, it sent a shockwave through the city. It's common to see homeless people doing the fentanyl stoop — standing or bent double, as if frozen — but these youths were high school students with supportive families and no history of heroin or fentanyl use. Griffin Hoffmann was a McDaniel sophomore who was trying out a Percocet, a type of oxycodone, while he...
hh-today.com
Front yard becomes a colorful meadow
Albany residents Mark Spence and his wife, Katy Allaback, no longer have to worry about watering or mowing their front lawn. They’ve planted a colorful assortment of wildflowers instead. I read something Mark had posted about this on Facebook, so a couple of weeks ago I took a bike...
kpug1170.com
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
