Mcminnville, OR

Weekend Trip: Searching for Small-Town Charm in Silverton

It’s nearly impossible not to be charmed by Silverton, which lies about 30 minutes east of Salem in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Century-old brick buildings compose the compact, walkable downtown core—and many of those façades are adorned with murals that reflect the community’s past. Silver Creek runs north to south at the western edge of downtown, and is best viewed from several restaurant patios overlooking the water, or from a pedestrian pathway that looks like a miniature covered bridge.
Three Central Oregon Coast Wonders of Scenic Extremes - Video

(Yachats, Oregon) – Where the forestlands meet the sea and then blends into either calm or chaos, Lincoln County is full of such pleasantries and histrionics. The central Oregon coast is mostly Lincoln County, defined as the region from Lincoln City down through Florence, with the county hosting all of that save the last 20 miles before it all becomes southern Oregon coast. (Photos and video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Tonight you can see Starlink satellites again over Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Monday night you’ll have another chance to see Space X’s Starlink satellites above Oregon. Stargazers around Oregon saw a cluster of lights streaking through the skies on Friday and Saturday. This wasn’t an alien invasion. These were 53 Starlink internet satellites launched by SpaceX...
Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals

An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
Lethal drug fentanyl terrorizing community

Powerful medical grade painkiller is popping up in all sorts of pills, making new addicts and killing people. When two students from Portland's Leodis V. McDaniel High School died on March 6 and 7 of fentanyl overdoses, it sent a shockwave through the city. It's common to see homeless people doing the fentanyl stoop — standing or bent double, as if frozen — but these youths were high school students with supportive families and no history of heroin or fentanyl use. Griffin Hoffmann was a McDaniel sophomore who was trying out a Percocet, a type of oxycodone, while he...
Front yard becomes a colorful meadow

Albany residents Mark Spence and his wife, Katy Allaback, no longer have to worry about watering or mowing their front lawn. They’ve planted a colorful assortment of wildflowers instead. I read something Mark had posted about this on Facebook, so a couple of weeks ago I took a bike...
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
