Is Amazon Prime Day coming back this fall? Here's everything you need to know

By Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Jillian Lucas, Kasey Caminiti and Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed
 4 days ago
A second Amazon Prime Day 2022 is rumored for this fall—here's everything you need to know. Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Missed Amazon Prime Day 2022 ? A second Amazon Prime Day is rumored to happen this fall and we rounded up everything you need to know about the shopping event—including the best Amazon deals you can shop today . If you've been hearing the buzz about Amazon Prime and all the benefits that come with it, you've got another chance to try it for yourself.

10 best Amazon deals you can shop today

  1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (Save $20)
  2. Eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 with Bluetooth for $25.64 (Save $19.35)
  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200.99)
  4. Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $51.99)
  5. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $16.99 (Save $2 to $2.96)
  6. EGO Power+ LB6504 56-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower for $249 (Save $50.99)
  7. Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)
  8. GreenLife 16-Piece Cookware Set from $79.99 (Save $40)
  9. Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $68 (Save $66.99)
  10. Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds

►Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

►Appliance sales: Save on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool for Labor Day 2022

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event for Amazon Prime members . Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones , robot vacuums , air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

While Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 , there are whispers of a second Amazon Prime Day coming this fall.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 , but it is rumored that a second Prime Day could be coming this fall. While exact details are still under lock and key, we suspect that the second iteration of Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held in September or October. With Labor Day sales slated for September and Black Friday deals starting in November, October may be the most likely month for a second Prime Day.

Similar to this summer's Amazon Prime Day 2022, we're expecting tons of rock-bottom prices during the possible second Prime Day. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now .

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop for Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members , hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off .

Is Prime Day 2022 over?

Amazon's first Prime Day 2022 ended on Wednesday, July 13 , but a second Prime Day 2022 could be on the horizon. While Amazon has yet to confirm a second Prime Day, we're anticipating the sales event to happen this fall. Meanwhile, the mega retailer is still offering plenty of daily deals to shoppers with and without a Prime membership.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day markdowns offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. For two days in July this year, Amazon Prime Day featured impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs . Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers .

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is historically a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under the typical retail value .

What competing stores offer Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. In July, we saw sales on top-rated products at Walmart , Target , Bed Bath & Beyond , The Home Depot , Wayfair and Best Buy . If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Is Amazon Prime Day coming back this fall? Here's everything you need to know

