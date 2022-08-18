ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California man sentenced in 'grandparent scam' network that stole thousands from elderly

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A California man will serve 46 months in prison after convincing elderly people to pay thousands of dollars to scammers who claimed the money would help their grandchildren or loved ones, federal officials say.

Jack Owuor, 25, was sentenced Wednesday for what authorities call a “grandparent scam" that netted up to tens of thousands of dollars from elderly people.

Owuor, of Paramount, California, pleaded guilty on March 9 to one count of conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

The department said he was part of a network of people who called the victims and pretended to be their grandchildren, other relatives, or friends.

To lure victims in, the release said the callers claimed loved ones:

  • Had legal trouble and needed bail money.
  • Needed money to prevent additional charges from being filed.
  • Needed help with medical expenses for car accident victims.

The defendants then convinced their targets to give them the money in person, via mail or wire transfer. The defendants then concealed the money, including through cryptocurrency, prosecutors said.

Owuor picked up cash from multiple victims and recruited and directed other members of the network to help with the scam, the release said.

“Owuor and the criminal enterprise he was a part of preyed upon our elderly population, defrauding some of our most vulnerable and often most trusting citizens,” said Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy, from the FBI’s San Diego Field Office.

Moy claimed Owuor's sentencing is an indication that San Diego’s Elder Justice Task Force is working.

The organization investigates nursing homes and other facilities that provide "grossly substandard care to seniors," financial scams targeting seniors, and trains law enforcement to identify and respond to elder abuse, according to its website.

“The Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Branch will continue to pursue and prosecute groups that target elderly and vulnerable Americans through extortion, fraud, and impersonating their loved ones,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, in the release.

Involved in the investigation were the FBI’s San Diego Field Office and the North County Resident Agency. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office also helped.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California man sentenced in 'grandparent scam' network that stole thousands from elderly

