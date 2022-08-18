Vintage Chicago Tribune: The city’s aviation obsession as the Chicago Air and Water Show takes flight

Aviator Lincoln Beachey at an air show in Grant Park in 1911. Chicago Tribune/TNS

It’s gonna get loud over the city this weekend, Chicago.

The Chicago Air and Water Show returns with a full show for the first time since 2019. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are here and so are the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. A variety of military and civilian performers, too. Organizers expect up to two million people to gather at the lakefront to watch the spectacle, which takes place Saturday and Sunday.

The show rekindles memories of sitting on the folded-down tailgate of our family’s station wagon near the Lincoln Park Zoo, eating homemade sandwiches and then nibbling on a frozen paleta purchased from a vendor by my father — all while searching the skies to be the first Rumore kid to witness jets roaring by at Mach speed, cargo planes lumbering just above Lake Michigan and aerobatic aircraft corkscrewing toward the sun leaving trails of smoke to mark their paths. Nighttime meant finding a parking spot off Lake Avenue to watch the performers land at Naval Air Station Glenview.

Just a few generations ago, flying was a marvel to most Chicagoans. They, too, showed up to watch fantastical flying machines soar over the lakefront — sometimes with disastrous results. Here’s a look back at how advances in aviation have taken to the air in our fair city.

1911: Chicago gets a case of ‘aviationitis’

The city hosts an international air meet that was considered a great success — only two pilots died. Read more.

Fliers competed for generous cash prizes — as well as fame and glory — from Aug. 12 to 20, 1911.

In the early 20th Century, flying in Chicago was run by a private club — the Aero Club of Illinois .

1919: The fiery crash of the Wingfoot Express

On July 21, 1919, the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.’s Wingfoot Express dirigible took a joyride from Grant Park over the Loop, with catastrophic effects. See more photos.

18 years before the Hindenburg, a blimp disaster hit the Loop.

Grant Park: ‘Chicago’s front yard’

When the Graf Zeppelin flew over Chicago at the World’s Fair of 1933, it bore a Nazi swastika on the port side of its tail section.

Chicago radio man’s Hindenburg broadcast endures.

1929: Amelia Earhart organizes the Ninety-Nines. A Chicago chapter of the women’s flying club follows five years later

“It is up to women,” Earhart told some 300 attendees at a dinner at the Congress Hotel in 1928, “to get behind the aviation program and to aid it in every possible way. Not to have had a ride in an airplane today is like not having heard the radio. There is a great deal that women can do for aviation besides learning to fly and I hope they will do it.” Read more.

World War II: Two steamships are converted to makeshift aircraft carriers for pilot training

In the early 1940s, the Navy chose the former Naval Air Station Glenview as its carrier qualification training site. When pilots satisfactorily completed several takeoffs and landings, they proceeded to Point Oboe — the Bahai House of Worship in Wilmette — and from there to coordinates in Lake Michigan where they rendezvoused with either the USS Sable or USS Wolverine, which were formerly passenger liners. Read more.

Sept. 18, 1949: Airport on former farmland becomes O’Hare

A ceremony is held at the airport to rename the field in honor of Lt. Cmdr. Edward “Butch” O’Hare , a Navy aviator, who received a Congressional Medal of Honor for placing his plane between the USS Lexington, an aircraft carrier, and nine Japanese bombers, shooting down five of them and damaging a sixth on Feb. 20, 1942. He was killed in action on Nov. 26, 1943, during the Navy’s first nighttime fighter attack from a U.S. aircraft carrier .

Though its three-letter International Air Transport Association code (ORD) continues as a vestige of its original name — Orchard Place. Read more.

1959: First Chicago Air and Water Show

Water skiers, games and a diving competition filled the city’s first air and water show in 1959, which was a celebration for kids in the Chicago Park District’s day camp program. It was produced for just $88, but received not even a mention in the Tribune.

More than 60 years later, organizers expect about 2 million people at lakefront beaches this weekend to watch aerobatic feats in the sky and simulated rescue operations in the water at the first full show since 2019. Read more.

