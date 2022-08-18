ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scipio Center, NY

Ronald D. West

By Jennifer Wing
 Aug. 16, 2022
Ronald D. West of Scipio Center, N.Y., passed to the other side Aug. 16, 2022.

He was a loving brother, friend, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Constance, a daughter Denise (Jeff) Ellis, daughter-in-law Jean West, son-in-law Kirby Huseby, two brothers, Carlton (Shirley) West and Rexford West, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter Deborah Huseby, his son Ronald Jr., his father Rexford West, his mother and stepfather Nina and Clinton Packard and his sister Sue Gorman.

He will be fondly remembered for his financial ability and help to many, working at the National Bank of Auburn, the Emerson, French and Metcalf Foundations.

He was a deacon of Second Baptist Church for many years and loved the ministry and people who were privileged to sit under the teachings of Dr. James Stuart, learning much from God’s precious Word.

Because of Jesus Christ and his blood shed and resurrection we are praising his name for being the way, the truth and the life for Ron.

The best memorial you could leave for Ron is to surrender your life to Christ for forgiveness of sins, thanks to all our praying friends, God has answered our prayers.

Calling hours for Ron will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. all at the Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, 49 Jordan St., Skaneateles.

Condolences for the family may be left at robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

