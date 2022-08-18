State Cotton, Peanut commissions to host field day

TIFTON — The Georgia Cotton Commission, Georgia Peanut Commission and the University of Georgia Extension Cotton and Peanut Teams, will co-sponsor a joint research field day on Sept. 7 in Tifton.

The field day will start at 8 a.m. at the Tifton Campus Conference Center in the North Parking Lot. After a brief welcome, field day attendees will visit the RDC Pivot and the UGA Lang Farm to tour several trials and hear from speakers. Attendees will return to the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center for lunch and a short program.