KOLO TV Reno
DAV’s major fundraiser of the year fast approaching
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since June 1, 2022. members of the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter 1 have been sitting in front of the Sportsman’s Warehouse. Rain or shine, in temperatures that hit the century mark and beyond, they are committed to selling raffle tickets for their annual fundraiser.
KOLO TV Reno
Models, vendors wanted for Reno Experience District fashion show and shopping event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Copper Pointe Studios is hosting a fashion show and shopping event Saturday, Sept. 24, and they want you to be a part of the experience. The mother/daughter duo behind Copper Pointe Studios’ art and jewelry business is Ericka and Bailey McGowan. They two have been on Morning Break in the past teaching jewelry making in Katey’s Craft Corner.
KOLO TV Reno
Keeks the dog to be Mayor of Reno for a day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will make Keeks the dog Mayor for a day on Wednesday. Keeks is a service dog who serves Mike Keeney, a disabled senior and a veteran. Keeks is a client of Options, a nonprofit providing veterinary care to pets who would otherwise...
KOLO TV Reno
Final week to buy a duck and save a shelter pet ahead of Nevada Humane Society’s annual Duck Race and Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Duck races are back at the end of the week! The annual fundraiser for the Nevada Humane Society takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 at Wingfield Park. The purchase of a duck is your chance to win the grand prize of either a brand-new Toyota or $10,000 donated by Carson City Toyota. Other prizes include, Dine Around Reno Restaurant Package, Extreme Date Night Package and a Staycation Package.
KOLO TV Reno
Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
KOLO TV Reno
Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Sparks that left one person dead on Monday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department were called to a home on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance where someone was possibly armed, said SPD Public Information Officer Nick Chambers.
KOLO TV Reno
45 violations issued, 2 arrested during anti-street racing operation
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday operation aiming to address illegal street racing resulted in citations being issued for 45 violations and one person being arrested. The violations were for various incidents including reckless driving, trick driving, speeding, and equipment violations. Two people were also arrested, one for driving under the influence, and another for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas High School open Monday after report of shooting threat
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:40 A.M. UPDATE: The Douglas County School District has decided to open Douglas High School Monday after third-hand reports of a possible school shooting threat. All students who are walk, drive, or are dropped off must enter the school through the main entrance. Any absences today...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire crews battle blaze in Verdi
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District battled a two-acre fire in Verdi Monday afternoon. They were assisted by the Reno Fire Department and say the likely cause was from utilities. Fire crews remain on scene to mop up, according to the latest from the department. No...
KOLO TV Reno
Aces, Wolf Pack come together over weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are 4,400 new students this year at the University of Nevada. 700 of them were in attendance at the Reno Aces games over the weekend. Call it a soft opening to the upcoming school year, if you will. “Going to the ballpark is such a...
KOLO TV Reno
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee Meadows fire crews extinguish vehicle fire in I-80
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Storey County fire crews extinguished a vehicle fire early Monday morning. The vehicle caught fire on Westbound 80 between Mustang and Vista. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack to have new starters at LB in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting from scratch. “What we’re trying to bring to (the linebacker) group is a sense of physicality and an ownership of effort to the football and doing your job every single snap,” said Nevada Football Linebackers Coach Mike Bethea. This year’s unit will need...
KOLO TV Reno
Pfaadt Spins Gem in Aces 4-2 Win Over Bees
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Brandon Pfaadt’s seven shutout innings on the mound stymied the Salt Lake Bees’ (55-61) bats in a 4-2 Reno Aces (66-50) win Saturday night in front of 7,073 fans at Greater Nevada Field. In his first start at Greater Nevada Field, Brandon Pfaadt...
