ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

Additional funding for fighting wildfires making a difference

EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, Quiet Mountain fires contained

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, and Quiet Mountain fires are now contained, Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Monday afternoon. "Firefighters continued to work throughout [Sunday] evening and have achieved 100% containment on all known incidents," DFPA stated. In the last week, DFPA has responded and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
KCBY

63-year-old Douglas County man located, confirmed to be safe

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett has been located outside of the search area, the Douglas County Sheriff's office said Monday. "A deputy with the Sheriff's Office has contacted Mr. Garrett who is confirmed to be safe," DCSO said. "Out of respect for his privacy and wishes, no additional details will be released."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Search efforts continue for missing Douglas County man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Search efforts by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office continue for 63-year-old Rick Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18th. According to police, Garrett was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Disaster Management#Alertsense

Comments / 0

Community Policy