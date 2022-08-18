Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Residents asked to conserve water in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — Officials with the Village of Jeffersonville are asking residents to conserve water while crews perform maintenance on the community’s large water tower. The advisory begins today and lasts through the remainder of the week. Anyone with questions can contact the village at 740-426-8881.
7,000 construction workers are needed for Ohio's largest economic development project
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio - Ohio's largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state's...
Plibrico Company Explores Location Options, Elects to Stay in Jackson County
Oak Hill– After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made Wednesday by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to...
Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
beckersspine.com
7 CEO moves at orthopedic practices: OrthoVirginia, Orthopedic One & more
Leadership changes are rife among orthopedic practices this year, with seven independent groups announcing new CEOs in the last eight months:. 1. Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One will promote its COO, Mark D'Aloisio, to the role of CEO at the start of 2023. Mr. D'Aloisio will replace Tim Smith when he retires at the end of the year.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – ODNR Looking for Volunteers to Help Keep Deer Creek Trails Beautiful
MOUNT STERLING, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for people with a passion for conservation to help with trail improvements. Deer Creek State Park is inviting people to volunteer for a series of trail revitalization events. “We are committed to providing excellent recreation and...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Fox 19
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
Record-Herald
Roberts named director of nursing at FCPH
Ashley Roberts, RN, has been promoted to the position of Director of Nursing at Fayette County Public Health (FCPH). Roberts began her career with FCPH in 2014 as a school nurse at Washington Middle School. Since that time she has demonstrated a passion for public service and leadership while wearing many hats at the health department, according to Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon, MPH.
Storms leave hundreds of Miami Valley residents without power
Sunday’s storms have left some Ohio Edison and AES Ohio customers without power. At least 315 AES Ohio customers are also without power as of 10:35 p.m. due to Sunday’s storms, according to AES Ohio’s website. Less than 200 Ohio Edison customers are without power mainly in...
cwcolumbus.com
Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
cwcolumbus.com
Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
columbusunderground.com
Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville
As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
sciotopost.com
Laurelville Resident Wins $20,000 on $1,000,000 Cash Blowout
LAURELVILLE, OH – Elwood Smith of Laurelville won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Smith will receive $14,400. . Crossroads of Logan East, located at 980 E Front St in Logan, sold the winning ticket.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Lockbourne
Lockbourne – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on US-23 close to the Pickaway County Border. According to early reports, three cars were involved in the area of US-23 southbound. The crash is in the area of 6542 Morehead, just south of St Josephs’s Cemetery.
One dead in Fayette County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
