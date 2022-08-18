ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Residents asked to conserve water in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — Officials with the Village of Jeffersonville are asking residents to conserve water while crews perform maintenance on the community’s large water tower. The advisory begins today and lasts through the remainder of the week. Anyone with questions can contact the village at 740-426-8881.
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

7,000 construction workers are needed for Ohio's largest economic development project

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio - Ohio's largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state's...
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

Plibrico Company Explores Location Options, Elects to Stay in Jackson County

Oak Hill– After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made Wednesday by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
Washington Court House, OH
Government
City
Washington Court House, OH
Washington Court House, OH
Education
beckersspine.com

7 CEO moves at orthopedic practices: OrthoVirginia, Orthopedic One & more

Leadership changes are rife among orthopedic practices this year, with seven independent groups announcing new CEOs in the last eight months:. 1. Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One will promote its COO, Mark D'Aloisio, to the role of CEO at the start of 2023. Mr. D'Aloisio will replace Tim Smith when he retires at the end of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budgeting#Infrastructure#K12
Record-Herald

Roberts named director of nursing at FCPH

Ashley Roberts, RN, has been promoted to the position of Director of Nursing at Fayette County Public Health (FCPH). Roberts began her career with FCPH in 2014 as a school nurse at Washington Middle School. Since that time she has demonstrated a passion for public service and leadership while wearing many hats at the health department, according to Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon, MPH.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
cwcolumbus.com

Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville

As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
DUBLIN, OH
sciotopost.com

Laurelville Resident Wins $20,000 on $1,000,000 Cash Blowout

LAURELVILLE, OH – Elwood Smith of Laurelville won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Smith will receive $14,400.    . Crossroads of Logan East, located at 980 E Front St in Logan, sold the winning ticket.
LAURELVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Lockbourne

Lockbourne – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on US-23 close to the Pickaway County Border. According to early reports, three cars were involved in the area of US-23 southbound. The crash is in the area of 6542 Morehead, just south of St Josephs’s Cemetery.
LOCKBOURNE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Fayette County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy