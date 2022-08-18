SAN ANTONIO - An unseasonably moist airmass and a southward drifting cold front will allow showers and thunderstorms to develop as the day progresses. No rain is expected for your morning commute and back to school morning. Just warm/muggy. Partly sunny and humid afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 90s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the evening hours as a storm system moves in from the north. Rain chances will be earlier (early to mid-afternoon hours) in the Hill Country and then transition southward through the area. This may impact the evening commute around San Antonio. Locally heavy rains may cause some flooding, especially in those northern areas mentioned. Flood Watch for our Hill Country counties this afternoon through Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO