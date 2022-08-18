ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Fire crews respond to brush fire near a SAWS facility

The San Antonio Water System said there was a brush fire near a SAWS facility on Hardy Rd. near I-37 on the south side Monday night. SAWS said there may be an oil rig near where the fire is. We're still working to get the latest update.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Investigation underway following East Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - Fire crews battled a blaze at a home on Virginia St., not far from south New Braunfels Ave. Monday night. Fire crews had a tough time trying to fight the fire since the home has a tin roof. Although there was a collapse, everyone made it out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Evening showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding

SAN ANTONIO - An unseasonably moist airmass and a southward drifting cold front will allow showers and thunderstorms to develop as the day progresses. No rain is expected for your morning commute and back to school morning. Just warm/muggy. Partly sunny and humid afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 90s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the evening hours as a storm system moves in from the north. Rain chances will be earlier (early to mid-afternoon hours) in the Hill Country and then transition southward through the area. This may impact the evening commute around San Antonio. Locally heavy rains may cause some flooding, especially in those northern areas mentioned. Flood Watch for our Hill Country counties this afternoon through Tuesday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase

SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

No serious injuries following head-on crash on Culebra Road

SAN ANTONIO – Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon. Police say the accident happened along Culebra Road when a driver swerved to avoid a collision. A different car exiting out of a neighborhood pulled out in front of an eastbound driver while the traffic...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends

SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the West Side. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Bandera Road near Woodlawn Avenue. Police said they are trying to figure out how the woman ended up in the street...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Northwest Automotive Warehouse at the Annual Hunters Extravaganza

Family owned, and operated Northwest Automotive Warehouse has been serving the San Antonio community since 1978 with all your truck accessory needs. They are also a part of the Annual Hunters Extravaganza at the Freeman Coliseum, where Rebecca is this morning talking about the family business and fun happening there! Take a look to learn more!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAPD's new military-style armored vehicle draws praise, criticism

SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the San Antonio Police Department will have an expensive new protective vehicle at their disposal by the end of the year. But not everyone agrees using $400,000 in federal grant money to purchase the military-style "Rook" sends a positive message to the community. "A lot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder

SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

