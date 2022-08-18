ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

CBS 46

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand

(GA Recorder) — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta Thursday upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Ethel Mae England Messer Forrester

Ethel Mae England Messer Forrester, age 102, of Lula, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Mrs. Forrester was born December 13, 1919, in Scott County, Virginia to the late Hiram and Susie Tomlinson England. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouses, Rufus Messer and Walter Forrester; children, Coy Forrester, Helen Nale; son-in-law, Joe Garrett; daughter-in-law, Gloria Messer; grandson, Mike Nale; granddaughter, Debbie Garrett Jordan; sisters, Annie Vanzant, Maude Snapp; brothers, Tommy England, Elmer England, Ronald England. Mrs. Forrester was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
LULA, GA
CBS 46

Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
ATLANTA, GA
nationalblackguide.com

Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies

Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Barbara Jean Shuler

Barbara Jean Shuler, age 82 of Gainesville entered heaven Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Barbara was born March 21, 1940, in Gainesville to the late John & Mildred Burrell Jackson. She retired from the textile industry having worked at Gainesville Mill & Chicopee Mill. She was known for her cooking. Barbara loved cooking and taking care of others. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Shuler & brother, Johnny Jackson.
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Lassie “Geraldine” Wilson

Lassie “Geraldine” Wilson, age 84, of Lula, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Funeral services are 4 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin...
LULA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details about a homicide investigation in the eastern part of the county. Officials issued a press release Monday confirming that an investigation was underway. “As of this morning, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the eastern...
HALL COUNTY, GA

