Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: the following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
nowhabersham.com
Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand
(GA Recorder) — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta Thursday upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You can now apply for an absentee ballot for November’s election
ATLANTA — Although it may be near the end of August, you can now request an absentee ballot for the November election. Election Day this year lands on Nov. 8. You can request an absentee ballot through Oct. 28. The ballots will start being sent out on Oct. 10....
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
Albany Herald
Fake Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Atlanta DA from election probe
Eleven of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College have asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into the Republican effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The group argued in a new court filing...
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
RELATED PEOPLE
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
nowhabersham.com
Ethel Mae England Messer Forrester
Ethel Mae England Messer Forrester, age 102, of Lula, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Mrs. Forrester was born December 13, 1919, in Scott County, Virginia to the late Hiram and Susie Tomlinson England. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouses, Rufus Messer and Walter Forrester; children, Coy Forrester, Helen Nale; son-in-law, Joe Garrett; daughter-in-law, Gloria Messer; grandson, Mike Nale; granddaughter, Debbie Garrett Jordan; sisters, Annie Vanzant, Maude Snapp; brothers, Tommy England, Elmer England, Ronald England. Mrs. Forrester was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
saportareport.com
Historical marker to honor Lottie Watkins, pioneering business and political leader
The late Lottie Watkins, a Georgia state representative and pioneering African American real estate broker, will be honored with a City historical marker outside her namesake building in the West End. Approved by the Atlanta City Council on Aug. 15, the marker is expected to be installed early next year...
wabe.org
Atlanta and Charlotte’s parallels, Ja Rule on NFTs, and redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta could learn a few lessons in land use and development from one of the other fastest-growing metros in the nation: Charlotte, North Carolina. As both cities continue to be challenged with sustainable development and affordable housing needs, the Charlotte City Council...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
VA employee took home a government car, disabled GPS and kept it for 4 months, officials say
ATLANTA — An employee of the Atlanta Veteran’s Affairs took a government owned car and never returned it. Channel 2′s Consumer Advocate Justin Gray learned that nobody noticed the car was stolen for more than 3 months. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
nationalblackguide.com
Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies
Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
nowhabersham.com
Barbara Jean Shuler
Barbara Jean Shuler, age 82 of Gainesville entered heaven Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Barbara was born March 21, 1940, in Gainesville to the late John & Mildred Burrell Jackson. She retired from the textile industry having worked at Gainesville Mill & Chicopee Mill. She was known for her cooking. Barbara loved cooking and taking care of others. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Shuler & brother, Johnny Jackson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowhabersham.com
Lassie “Geraldine” Wilson
Lassie “Geraldine” Wilson, age 84, of Lula, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Funeral services are 4 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin...
nowhabersham.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details about a homicide investigation in the eastern part of the county. Officials issued a press release Monday confirming that an investigation was underway. “As of this morning, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the eastern...
Comments / 1