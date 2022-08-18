Read full article on original website
CDC Updates on E. Coli Sickness in Ohio, and Other States Linked to Possibly Wendys
OHIO – CDC has linked an E. Coli outbreak to possibly Wendys Lettuce. 37 people have been reported sick from E. Coli in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Indiana) as investigators work to confirm the source. Accoridng to the CDC many sick people ate sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s...
Walmart Says it Will Appeal The Ohio 650 Million Dollar Judgement Against Them
OHIO – On Wednesday Ohio US District Judge Dan Aaron Polster ruled that over the next 15 years, approximately $306.2 million must be paid to Lake County and approximately $344.4 million must be paid to Trumbull County. The companies ruled against were Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens who must pay...
389,671 in Missing Money Found at Ohio State Fair in Unclaimed Funds
OHIO – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped return $389,671.35 in unclaimed funds to more than 800 claimants at this year’s Ohio State Fair. The Divison reported that nearly one in three attendees that stopped by the Unclaimed Funds booth found missing money....
Laurelville Resident Wins $20,000 on $1,000,000 Cash Blowout
LAURELVILLE, OH – Elwood Smith of Laurelville won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Smith will receive $14,400. . Crossroads of Logan East, located at 980 E Front St in Logan, sold the winning ticket.
Woman From Commercial Point wins 20,000 Dollar Mega Millions Prize
COMMERCIAL POINT, OH – Deborah Kemper of Commercial Point won $20,000 playing Mega Millions. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Kemper will receive $14,400. . She purchased her ticket at Meijer Gas #234, located at 2859 London Groveport Rd in Grove City. Mega Millions drawings...
