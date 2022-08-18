ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

389,671 in Missing Money Found at Ohio State Fair in Unclaimed Funds

OHIO – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped return $389,671.35 in unclaimed funds to more than 800 claimants at this year’s Ohio State Fair. The Divison reported that nearly one in three attendees that stopped by the Unclaimed Funds booth found missing money....
Laurelville Resident Wins $20,000 on $1,000,000 Cash Blowout

LAURELVILLE, OH – Elwood Smith of Laurelville won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Smith will receive $14,400.    . Crossroads of Logan East, located at 980 E Front St in Logan, sold the winning ticket.
Woman From Commercial Point wins 20,000 Dollar Mega Millions Prize

COMMERCIAL POINT, OH – Deborah Kemper of Commercial Point won $20,000 playing Mega Millions. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Kemper will receive $14,400.    . She purchased her ticket at Meijer Gas #234, located at 2859 London Groveport Rd in Grove City. Mega Millions drawings...
