Fox11online.com
Get moving with help from 101 Mobility
101 Mobility offers a wide variety of scooters & lift chairs that grant you the freedom to keep moving — indoors or outdoors. Watch for more information. You can find 101 Mobility at 2312 Nordale Drive in Appleton, on their website or call 920-738-7000.
Fox11online.com
"The Power of the River" documentary premieres in Northeast Wisconsin
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A new documentary highlighting the history of the Fox River in Northeast Wisconsin premieres this week. The Lower Fox River stretches for nearly 40 miles, weaving through cities like Appleton and Kaukauna, before dropping into the waters of Green Bay. Daniel Larson says his new documentary,...
Fox11online.com
Ronald Dunlap honored in the renaming of an Appleton elementary school
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Nearly three years after his death, Ronald Dunlap's legacy lives on at the school he called home for 16 years. "Ron's vision will carry us forward into the future, making things better for all of our students," Yvette Dunlap, Ron Dunlap's widow said. After Dunlap's death in...
Fox11online.com
Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna families enter a land of enchantment at library's annual Fairy Walk
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Kids in Kaukauna entered a land of enchantment when they put on their fairy wings Monday. The Kaukauna Public Library hosted a free Fairy Walk Monday evening at 1,000 Islands Environmental Center. Families had an array of activities to participate in: a bounce house, crafts, a story...
Fox11online.com
Kimberly pedestrian tunnel vandalized hours after being repainted
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
Fox11online.com
Man arrested in Fond du Lac homicide
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- An arrest has been made in a Fond du Lac homicide. Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the death of Brandon A. Johnson, 40. Johnson was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning. Police...
Fox11online.com
Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
Fox11online.com
Menasha police chief announces retirement
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Menasha's police chief is retiring after serving in the role for more than a decade. Police chief Tim Styka says he will retire on January 3, 2023. Chief Styka served 27 years in the department and has been police chief for 11 years. The Police Commission will...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac resident does not feel safe after homicide in her neighborhood
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Around 7:20 this morning Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound. The man has been identified as Brandon A. Johnson.
Fox11online.com
Two arrested in Texas, one wanted for April murder in Green Bay
KERR, TX (WLUK) -- The Kerr County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Gustavo Cantu and 33-year-old Naomi Cadotte after a traffic stop Saturday in Texas. Officers also served a felony warrant at a home in Ingram, Texas. Investigators received information that two suspects wanted for a murder in Wisconsin may have...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin school districts having trouble finding support staff for school year
(WLUK) -- School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers' aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students and teachers. Many job openings...
Fox11online.com
Grand Chute police say two dead, others unconscious outside of hotel
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating two deaths that occurred in the early hours Sunday morning. “Our officers were out patrolling, and they found a subject who was unresponsive on the sidewalk," says Community Resource Officer Dylan Davis. Davis says officers made the discovery...
Fox11online.com
Road construction to start on US 41 Monday
OCONTO & BROWN COUNTIES (WLUK) -- Construction on US 41 in Oconto County is set to start Monday, August 22. Two projects are planned for the road. The first project is to resurface nine miles of US 41 from Norfield Road to US 141 within Little Suamico, Abrams, and Suamico, and will include culvert pipe replacements, overhead sign structure, base patching, guardrail upgrades, and pavement marking. The road will remain open during construction with lane and shoulder closures allowed during certain times.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo returns
(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo is back in Green Bay on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The event is inviting people from Northeast Wisconsin to take a closer look at reptiles. Organizers say they hope it will change misconceptions about having reptiles and amphibians as house pets.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh man sentenced to over 7 years in prison for robbing van with a handgun
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- An Oshkosh man was sentenced to over seven years in prison on robbery and firearm charges Monday. Raymon Fuller, 26, pleaded guilty in 2020 to the Hobbs Act, a federal law that prohibits robbery by use of force or fear affecting interstate or foreign commerce. According to...
Fox11online.com
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Waushara County curve
PLAINFIELD (WLUK) -- Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly motorcycle crash in Waushara County. It happened on 5th Avenue, south of State Highway 73 in the town of Plainfield just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say the motorcycle driver, 25-year-old Tanner Lipke of Plainfield, was...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Defense granted five new patents for its eJLTV
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Defense says it has received five new patents for its hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. The Oshkosh eJLTV was unveiled in January 2022 as the first-ever silent drive hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. The recent patents relate to the accessory drive approach, battery and...
Fox11online.com
Gold-certified artist to open The Grand Oshkosh's 2022-23 season
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Grand Oshkosh is kicking off its 2022-23 season with a singer-songwriter whose style is completely her own. Haley Reinhart's music spans the genres of jazz, pop, rock and soul. She started her career in 2011 on American Idol. The gold-certified artist even returned to the show...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac police investigating homicide
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 40-year-old male. Detectives responded to a report of an individual laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street at approximately 7:20 a.m Saturday. Responders located a 40-year-old man, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation into the man's death is still ongoing and his identity will not be released at this time.
