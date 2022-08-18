Meet IHOP, a friendly & outgoing pitbull
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet IHOP!
IHOP is a friendly, outgoing little pitbull mix who came to the shelter as a stray.
She loves people and is always ready to snuggle. She should do well in just about any home looking for a chunky little friend to play outside and snuggle on the couch.
She should be fine with kids and dogs and is going to make a nice little family dog!
She is 2-years-old, spayed and vaccinated.
You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.
Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.
