Meet IHOP, a friendly & outgoing pitbull

By Wells Foster
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet IHOP!

IHOP is a friendly, outgoing little pitbull mix who came to the shelter as a stray.

She loves people and is always ready to snuggle. She should do well in just about any home looking for a chunky little friend to play outside and snuggle on the couch.

She should be fine with kids and dogs and is going to make a nice little family dog!

She is 2-years-old, spayed and vaccinated.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

