The Justice Society gets an ongoing and Stargirl returns in DC's 'New Golden Age'

The Justice Society of America is back – not just in the upcoming Black Adam movie , but in comics, too, as some of DC's biggest heavy-hitters expand on the team's reintroduction in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths for an ongoing series set to debut in November (finally).

Ahead of releasing its full November solicitations, DC has announced three new titles from writer Geoff Johns: one-shot The New Golden Age #1, limited series Stargirl: The Lost Children, and perhaps most notable and surprising and long-awaited, a new ongoing JSA series.

Justice Society of America #1 cover by Mikel Janín (Image credit: DC)

In the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, The New Golden Age #1 "will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism" by launching this new group of titles. The entire timeline of the DC Universe is at risk and somehow characters Mime and Marionette are connected – as are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters , as well as a mysterious figure DC has named Nostalgia.

"I'm happy to be writing these two titles, each one of them focused on celebrating and expanding the history (and far future) of heroism in the DC Universe, exploring unseen heroes, villains, and adventures alongside the ones we all know and love," Johns says in the announcement.

"Our goal is to delve into the neglected corners of DC with this new group of titles, from the JSA to the Legion, and all those who operate between. It's the story of where superheroes came from, where they're going and why they're always needed."

The New Golden Age #1 will feature art by Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui, with covers by Mikel Janín, Gary Frank, Todd Nauck, Michael Allred, David Talaski, and Dan Hipp. It goes on sale November 8.

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

Next on the slate is Stargirl: The Lost Children, a six-issue limited series in which teenage heroes from the Golden Age are disappearing left and right, as discovered by Stargirl and Red Arrow. These heroes are apparently being targeted by the disturbingly-named Childminder.

"There's nothing I get more gratitude from than continuing the legacy of my sister with Stargirl. And to do it with Todd is a blessing as we introduce DC's secret Golden Age of teenage heroes in a fun mini-event," Johns says.

Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 debuts November 8, with series and main cover art by Todd Nauck and variants by Crystal Kung and Mayo 'Sen' Naito. Get a first look below.

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

Image 1 of 5Image 2 of 5Image 3 of 5Image 4 of 5Image 5 of 5

Although Johns has written for DC for decades, it's been some time since he worked on an ongoing series for the publisher. That said, his work has been hugely influential, particularly when it comes to the Justice League of America.

Johns and David Goyer's work on the 1999-2006 JSA ongoing, which featured art from Stephen Sadowski, Alan Davis, and others, completely altered the fabric of the team created by editor Sheldon Mayer and writer Gardner Fox in the '40s. In Johns and Goyer's run, Black Adam became a member of the team and shifted his overall roll in the DC Universe from total villain to semi-anti-hero – at least, for a while.

Now, Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One will see a "long-lost" JSA hero enter the contemporary DCU with a dire warning about a mysterious enemy invading the team's history, but it's seemingly too late to do anything about it.

Justice Society of America #1 cover by Jerry Ordway (Image credit: DC)

…or is it? The newly-formed JSA will have to defeat this villain, but there are a lot of questions at play that only the Time Masters can answer.

"There will be familiar faces re-joining the team, like Jay Garrick and Alan Scott, as well as long-lost members returning, like Beth Chapel and Yolanda Montez, and a new Golden Age legacy hero first hinted at in the end of Flashpoint Beyond. Mikel Janín is doing the work of his career on this," Johns says in the announcement.

In addition to a script by Johns, Justice Society of America will feature art by Janín. The first issue will go on sale November 22, with covers by Janín, Yanick Paquette, Joe Quinones, Jerry Ordway, and Steve Lieber.

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

Look for DC's full November 2022 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

The JSA is one of the best superhero teams of all time .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.