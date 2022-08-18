ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Justice Society gets an ongoing and Stargirl returns in DC's 'New Golden Age'

By Samantha Puc
 4 days ago

The Justice Society of America is back – not just in the upcoming Black Adam movie , but in comics, too, as some of DC's biggest heavy-hitters expand on the team's reintroduction in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths for an ongoing series set to debut in November (finally).

Ahead of releasing its full November solicitations, DC has announced three new titles from writer Geoff Johns: one-shot The New Golden Age #1, limited series Stargirl: The Lost Children, and perhaps most notable and surprising and long-awaited, a new ongoing JSA series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHqTI_0hMOxJFw00

Justice Society of America #1 cover by Mikel Janín (Image credit: DC)

In the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, The New Golden Age #1 "will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism" by launching this new group of titles. The entire timeline of the DC Universe is at risk and somehow characters Mime and Marionette are connected – as are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters , as well as a mysterious figure DC has named Nostalgia.

"I'm happy to be writing these two titles, each one of them focused on celebrating and expanding the history (and far future) of heroism in the DC Universe, exploring unseen heroes, villains, and adventures alongside the ones we all know and love," Johns says in the announcement.

"Our goal is to delve into the neglected corners of DC with this new group of titles, from the JSA to the Legion, and all those who operate between. It's the story of where superheroes came from, where they're going and why they're always needed."

The New Golden Age #1 will feature art by Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui, with covers by Mikel Janín, Gary Frank, Todd Nauck, Michael Allred, David Talaski, and Dan Hipp. It goes on sale November 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ug0jG_0hMOxJFw00

(Image credit: DC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMEYX_0hMOxJFw00

(Image credit: DC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvZZ3_0hMOxJFw00

(Image credit: DC)

Next on the slate is Stargirl: The Lost Children, a six-issue limited series in which teenage heroes from the Golden Age are disappearing left and right, as discovered by Stargirl and Red Arrow. These heroes are apparently being targeted by the disturbingly-named Childminder.

"There's nothing I get more gratitude from than continuing the legacy of my sister with Stargirl. And to do it with Todd is a blessing as we introduce DC's secret Golden Age of teenage heroes in a fun mini-event," Johns says.

Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 debuts November 8, with series and main cover art by Todd Nauck and variants by Crystal Kung and Mayo 'Sen' Naito. Get a first look below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhWRv_0hMOxJFw00

(Image credit: DC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoXou_0hMOxJFw00

(Image credit: DC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjCfV_0hMOxJFw00

(Image credit: DC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGxBe_0hMOxJFw00

(Image credit: DC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S92ZT_0hMOxJFw00

(Image credit: DC)

Although Johns has written for DC for decades, it's been some time since he worked on an ongoing series for the publisher. That said, his work has been hugely influential, particularly when it comes to the Justice League of America.

Johns and David Goyer's work on the 1999-2006 JSA ongoing, which featured art from Stephen Sadowski, Alan Davis, and others, completely altered the fabric of the team created by editor Sheldon Mayer and writer Gardner Fox in the '40s. In Johns and Goyer's run, Black Adam became a member of the team and shifted his overall roll in the DC Universe from total villain to semi-anti-hero – at least, for a while.

Now, Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One will see a "long-lost" JSA hero enter the contemporary DCU with a dire warning about a mysterious enemy invading the team's history, but it's seemingly too late to do anything about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3258rm_0hMOxJFw00

Justice Society of America #1 cover by Jerry Ordway (Image credit: DC)

…or is it? The newly-formed JSA will have to defeat this villain, but there are a lot of questions at play that only the Time Masters can answer.

"There will be familiar faces re-joining the team, like Jay Garrick and Alan Scott, as well as long-lost members returning, like Beth Chapel and Yolanda Montez, and a new Golden Age legacy hero first hinted at in the end of Flashpoint Beyond. Mikel Janín is doing the work of his career on this," Johns says in the announcement.

In addition to a script by Johns, Justice Society of America will feature art by Janín. The first issue will go on sale November 22, with covers by Janín, Yanick Paquette, Joe Quinones, Jerry Ordway, and Steve Lieber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaiRZ_0hMOxJFw00

(Image credit: DC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Hcr3_0hMOxJFw00

(Image credit: DC)

Look for DC's full November 2022 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

The JSA is one of the best superhero teams of all time .

hypebeast.com

Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume

It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Is Marvel Trash at Its Most Offensive

Think back to the worst, most haphazardly-made, monetary glue trap you saw that also cost hundreds of millions of dollars to produce. Chances are, you’re landing on something in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest Thor entry was middling; Ms. Marvel squandered a promisingly progressive tale; Eternals was a visually bland superhero link-up; and Black Widow was a confoundingly boring letdown that arrived long after its star hero was already dead.The MCU has garnered a sour reputation for following the same pattern: films and television shows are announced at flashy conventions, with an increased move toward diversity and stories that...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Weighs In on She-Hulk’s ‘Captain America F—ks’ Reveal

Giving the people what they want. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law addressed a controversial plot point from Captain America that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have long since argued over: has Steve Rogers ever had sex? During the Marvel comedy’s premiere episode, which aired on Thursday, August 18, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) presents her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) with a […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

A Ghost Rider Is About to Reach His Ultimate Form to Defend the Marvel Multiverse

Robbie Reyes is slowly cementing his status as the multiverse's greatest Ghost Rider ever. The young hero is a member of the Avengers, which is in the middle of a fight against Mephisto and his Council of Red across time, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Jason Aaron's Avengers run has expanded to the point that he now pens two titles, the central Avengers series and Avengers Forever. The latter follows Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider as he assembles heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse. An upcoming issue of Avengers Forever teases a new transformation for the Ghost Rider that may make him the most powerful Spirit of Vengeance.
COMICS
ComicBook

New She-Hulk Promo Teases How She Gets Her Superhero Name

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially made its Disney+ premiere, and it's definitely defying expectations with regards to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series dives into the unlikely origin story of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles who gets Hulk powers after a freak accident, turning her into a superhero dubbed "She-Hulk." A new promo for the series' upcoming episodes dives into how Jennifer gets that superhero name, with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) arguing that it has a "nice ring to it." Additionally, the promo shows new footage of Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) and a currently-unnamed character played by Patti Harrison.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois to Recast Jonathan Kent After Actor Jordan Elsass Doesn't Report to Set

Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show's upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the show's inception. The role is expected to be recast for Season 3. Reports indicate that it was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. It is unclear at this point why Elsass is exiting the series, although it is believed to be due to a personal matter, and Variety confirms it is not due to a "workplace-related issue."
TV SERIES
