ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

New report highlights disparities in Oregon homeless deaths

SALEM, Ore. — For the first time Monday, the Oregon Health Authority released a preliminary statewide snapshot of how many people are dying while homeless in Oregon. Lawmakers asked OHA to start collecting that data this year. People of color and particularly Native Americans are overrepresented in the number...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
KATU.com

Woman hit and killed Friday morning along I-84 in the Columbia River Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are trying to track down the person responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in the Columbia River Gorge Friday morning. Oregon State Police found Jennifer Johnston, 43, of Wellpinit, Washington, dead around 9:00 a.m., near milepost 89 on I-84. Police believe she was struck by an unknown vehicle between 4:00 a.m. and 5:20 a.m.
WELLPINIT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy