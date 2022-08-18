Read full article on original website
New report highlights disparities in Oregon homeless deaths
SALEM, Ore. — For the first time Monday, the Oregon Health Authority released a preliminary statewide snapshot of how many people are dying while homeless in Oregon. Lawmakers asked OHA to start collecting that data this year. People of color and particularly Native Americans are overrepresented in the number...
Oregon launches third round of relief funding for live events industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon just opened up the portal for the third round of American Rescue Plan funding this week. Most of this will go to those working in the live events industry. The grants will be prioritized based on need, providing businesses anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000. Amy...
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Woman hit and killed Friday morning along I-84 in the Columbia River Gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are trying to track down the person responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in the Columbia River Gorge Friday morning. Oregon State Police found Jennifer Johnston, 43, of Wellpinit, Washington, dead around 9:00 a.m., near milepost 89 on I-84. Police believe she was struck by an unknown vehicle between 4:00 a.m. and 5:20 a.m.
