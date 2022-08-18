St. Lucie County’s Code Compliance staff reminds residents and visitors that bonfires and fireworks are prohibited and using non-sea turtle friendly flashlights is highly discouraged on St. Lucie County beaches. In recent weeks, biologists who monitor sea turtle nesting in St. Lucie County have noticed an increase in the disorientation of sea turtles. Please help us keep Hutchinson Island sea-turtle friendly, especially during the summer nesting season, which runs from March 1 – Nov. 15.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO