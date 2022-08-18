Read full article on original website
stlucieco.gov
St. Lucie County Hosts Free Vaccine Event for Unincorporated Pets Sept. 24
In recognition of World Rabies Day, St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety Division will host a free, drive-up rabies vaccination event at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds for unincorporated residents on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon. In partnership with the county’s contracted veterinarian, this inaugural outreach event...
stlucieco.gov
Remember Bonfires, Fireworks Prohibited on St. Lucie County Beaches
St. Lucie County’s Code Compliance staff reminds residents and visitors that bonfires and fireworks are prohibited and using non-sea turtle friendly flashlights is highly discouraged on St. Lucie County beaches. In recent weeks, biologists who monitor sea turtle nesting in St. Lucie County have noticed an increase in the disorientation of sea turtles. Please help us keep Hutchinson Island sea-turtle friendly, especially during the summer nesting season, which runs from March 1 – Nov. 15.
