25 U.S. IKEA Locations to Receive Fast Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles
From establishing a buy back program to installing solar panels, IKEA is a relatively known, relatively sustainable business. And it turns out the company is now looking to install charging stations for EV-driving customers. Electrify America and Electrify Commercial partnered with IKEA to install fast charging EV stations, to kill two birds with one stone on your shopping trip.
Ford to suspend Transit Connect van sales in U.S. by end of 2023 - Automotive News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will stop selling the Transit Connect van in the United States by the end of next year and has scrapped plans to build the vehicle's next model in Mexico, Automotive News reported on Tuesday.
Dodge Hornet: What to Know About the Company’s New Plug-In Hybrid
On Aug. 16, Dodge released its latest creation — a new compact car known as the Dodge Hornet. At a decent price, it's expected to be wildly popular, particularly among young city-dwellers, who prioritize a low-impact means of getting around. Because it can get its power from both gas...
Moving? Here’s How to Get Free Boxes and Other Packing Materials, Sustainably
Anyone who's packed up and moved knows is no easy process — whether you're relocating down the street or across the country, it requires quite a bit of energy, effort, and materials. From boxes to bubble wrap, there are a wide range supplies you'll find yourself needing, in order to successfully shuttle your stuff out from your old home, into your new one.
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.
