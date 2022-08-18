ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 U.S. IKEA Locations to Receive Fast Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles

From establishing a buy back program to installing solar panels, IKEA is a relatively known, relatively sustainable business. And it turns out the company is now looking to install charging stations for EV-driving customers. Electrify America and Electrify Commercial partnered with IKEA to install fast charging EV stations, to kill two birds with one stone on your shopping trip.
