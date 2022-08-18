Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Perseverance Trail work planned for Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Monday, Aug. 22nd, Perseverance Trail will undergo trail maintenance. The City and Borough of Juneau's Perseverance Trail will see a short closure to the public on Monday. The trail maintenance will take place from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Trail Mix will be helicoptering bulk...
kinyradio.com
CBJ Planning Commission to discuss conditional use permit for JYS property
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Planning Commission will take up a conditional use permit modification for Juneau Youth Services on Tuesday night. The meeting will be held in Assembly chambers at City Hall starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on Zoom. The...
kinyradio.com
CBJ Docks and Harbors Board will take up Seadrome property appraisal
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors Board will take up the need for an appraisal regarding the development of the Seadrome building in downtown on Thursday evening. The meeting is set for 5:05 p.m. at City Hall. It will be broadcast live via...
kinyradio.com
CCFR: Battery-operated scooter causes Thursday evening house fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to s structure fire on Thursday evening in the Valley. On Thursday at approximately 7:20 p.m., CCFR responded to the 4100 block of Taku Boulevard for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, fire personnel found smoke and a small fire inside...
kinyradio.com
Lemon Creek project construction website has been updated
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Work is ongoing with the Lemon Creek project, and new information on construction has been updated on the project website. More information can be found here. On Sunday, Aug. 21, there will be long-line painting from the Vanderbilt Hill area to Anka Street. From Alaway Avenue...
ktoo.org
Golden eagle sightings are far and few between in Juneau.
Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society Programs Manager. Golden eagles are spotted now and again, soaring near Juneau ridge tops. Brenda Wright says they favor high cliffs and sightings are relatively rare — partly because the birds don’t spend much time here and leave for the winter.
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-22 AM
A report from the state labor department says Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021. Staffing and hiring at the City and Borough of Juneau is an issue City Manager Rorie Watt said he is addressing. In reaction to the recent announcement that...
ktoo.org
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
kinyradio.com
Juneau man arrested for allegedly assaulting cops, $350K warrant out of Montana
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting officers. On Aug. 21, at about 9:07 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a disturbance between 26-year-old William James Pillans and a 26-year-old female, in the area of D-Float, at Statter Harbor.
kinyradio.com
Community Day at the Eagle Valley Center offered families lunch, challenges and walks
Joshua Jarrett walks across a rope line at the SAIL challenge course, using hanging ropes to guide him. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday from noon to 3:00 pm, Juneau Parks and Recreation, SAIL and Discovery Southeast hosted a Community Day at Amalga Meadow's Eagle Valley Center.
kinyradio.com
Watt speaks on staffing struggles at CBJ
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Staffing and hiring at the City and Borough of Juneau is an issue City Manager Rorie Watt said he is addressing. Watt spoke about it while he was a guest on Action Line on Friday. "Staffing is tough," he said "We've got probably more job openings...
kinyradio.com
Hoonah city clerk's office rejects application for recall against Byers
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah City Clerk's office has declined to certify an application for a recall petition against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers. In a document received by News of the North on Friday, Aug. 19, city clerk Jennifer Biddiman rejected the application. A group of registered voters filed...
kinyradio.com
Helping Hands Foodbank talks ways to donate at community food-drive
Crystal Johnston wears a costume from Balloons by Night Moods to grab passerby's attention. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday afternoon, Balloons by Night Moods and Helping Hands Foodbank organized a food drive. The food drive was from noon to 4:00 pm. The community was...
