ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Perseverance Trail work planned for Monday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Monday, Aug. 22nd, Perseverance Trail will undergo trail maintenance. The City and Borough of Juneau's Perseverance Trail will see a short closure to the public on Monday. The trail maintenance will take place from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Trail Mix will be helicoptering bulk...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CBJ Docks and Harbors Board will take up Seadrome property appraisal

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors Board will take up the need for an appraisal regarding the development of the Seadrome building in downtown on Thursday evening. The meeting is set for 5:05 p.m. at City Hall. It will be broadcast live via...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CCFR: Battery-operated scooter causes Thursday evening house fire

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to s structure fire on Thursday evening in the Valley. On Thursday at approximately 7:20 p.m., CCFR responded to the 4100 block of Taku Boulevard for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, fire personnel found smoke and a small fire inside...
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juneau, AK
Traffic
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
Alaska State
Alaska Traffic
Juneau, AK
Government
kinyradio.com

Lemon Creek project construction website has been updated

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Work is ongoing with the Lemon Creek project, and new information on construction has been updated on the project website. More information can be found here. On Sunday, Aug. 21, there will be long-line painting from the Vanderbilt Hill area to Anka Street. From Alaway Avenue...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Golden eagle sightings are far and few between in Juneau.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society Programs Manager. Golden eagles are spotted now and again, soaring near Juneau ridge tops. Brenda Wright says they favor high cliffs and sightings are relatively rare — partly because the birds don’t spend much time here and leave for the winter.
kinyradio.com

NOTN 8-22 AM

A report from the state labor department says Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021. Staffing and hiring at the City and Borough of Juneau is an issue City Manager Rorie Watt said he is addressing. In reaction to the recent announcement that...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.

Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
JUNEAU, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foot Traffic#The Montana Creek Bridge#Adot
kinyradio.com

Juneau man arrested for allegedly assaulting cops, $350K warrant out of Montana

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting officers. On Aug. 21, at about 9:07 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a disturbance between 26-year-old William James Pillans and a 26-year-old female, in the area of D-Float, at Statter Harbor.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Watt speaks on staffing struggles at CBJ

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Staffing and hiring at the City and Borough of Juneau is an issue City Manager Rorie Watt said he is addressing. Watt spoke about it while he was a guest on Action Line on Friday. "Staffing is tough," he said "We've got probably more job openings...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Hoonah city clerk's office rejects application for recall against Byers

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah City Clerk's office has declined to certify an application for a recall petition against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers. In a document received by News of the North on Friday, Aug. 19, city clerk Jennifer Biddiman rejected the application. A group of registered voters filed...
HOONAH, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kinyradio.com

Helping Hands Foodbank talks ways to donate at community food-drive

Crystal Johnston wears a costume from Balloons by Night Moods to grab passerby's attention. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday afternoon, Balloons by Night Moods and Helping Hands Foodbank organized a food drive. The food drive was from noon to 4:00 pm. The community was...
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy