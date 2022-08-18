ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Arab American News

“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation

DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
capemayvibe.com

A Community Movement: Detroit's Joe Louis Greenway

ICYMI: Our recently released Green Issue of #RailsToTrails magazine explored Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway, a developing 27.5-mile trail that’s creating more opportunities to walk, ride, roll and experience the outdoors + helping to better connect the greater Detroit area. Learn more about this transformative trail project in the...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Rochester, MI USA

I’m a quilter and I donate blankets to nicu wards. My mom found this at the STAPLE on Rochester Rd in Rochester Michigan.
The Detroit Free Press

Stakes are high for Detroit renters living in foreclosed homes as auction nears

About 1,000 non-owner-occupied homes in Detroit, including rental properties, went into tax foreclosure this year — a big uptick from right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the same time, the number of owner-occupied properties in the city that are headed to the Wayne County Treasurer's fall auction this year remains around pre-pandemic levels — an indicator that programs meant to keep those homes from foreclosure are working.
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 22, 2022: Ford is cutting 3,000 jobs, mostly in Michigan

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Ford Motor Company announced Monday it plans to cut 3,000 jobs – most in Michigan. The company says the move is to lower costs. It says 2,000 salaried employees and 1,000 contractors will be let go in the U.S, Canada and India. Ford says the job cuts do not affect its plan to create more than 3,000 union jobs producing electric Ford pickup trucks.
Barack Obama
The Detroit Free Press

Seniors at Farmington Hills' Mercy High School can paint their parking spots

High schoolers aren't due back to school for another week, but students at this Farmington Hills school are already hard at work — painting their parking lot. These soon-to-be seniors at Mercy High School have been looking forward to this tradition since they were freshman themselves, when they saw the seniors park their cars in brightly colored parking spaces. Even from the street, drivers can catch a glimpse of the pink and blue spaces in the parking lot standing out amid the asphalt.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

2022 Port Huron Float Down!

Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy living by showcasing the Blue Water Area, its people, issues and surroundings. This online magazine is devoted to providing healthy living related stories, local happenings, and commentary. Often inspiring and uplifting, our stories come from our heart and soul to promote the enjoyment of a more fulfilling Blue Water Area lifestyle. The material on this web site is provided for informational and amusement purposes only and is not to be confused with any medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Blue Water Healthy Living appreciates the passionate content provided to us by our volunteers writers and reporters. Interested volunteer writers and reporters should contact us at Admin@GBSMediaPro.com The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions and values of Blue Water Healthy Living. Blue Water Healthy Living is a division of GBS Media. Visit www.GBSMediaPro.com or call (810) 984-2773 for more information!
fox2detroit.com

Emotions run high at DTE's proposed rate increase at commission meeting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - As inflation runs roughshod across the country, DTE Energy is proposing a rate hike - and Monday night provided a chance for the public to have a say. And about 250 people wanted the three members of the Public Service Commission to know exactly how they felt on the campus of Wayne County Community College.
Arab American News

The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim

The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
thevarsitynews.net

1659 Glynn Court (Lower unit #1) Lower Unit #1

3 Bedroom 1 bath 1st Floor flat - Large 2 family flat with 1st floor living area available. Updated kitchen and bath. Low maintenance floors. Carpet in bedroom. Semi-Private laundry and storage area in basement. Tenant responsible for lights and gas. Lawn, Snow, and water included with rent. Section 8...
thevarsitynews.net

1537 W Hancock St

Looking in the Wayne State area, this is it! Walking distance to Wayne State. This is a 2-bedroom apartment in a 4-unit building. **located on 2nd floor, sorry no elevator!** Nice area and very nice unit. Shared basement and shared yard space. All measurements are estimated, tenants to verify all info. Lease application required. Application fee is $35 per adult, age 18 and older. We will conduct a background/credit check. Credit is a factor! Minimum 600 credit score with no Collections, Evictions, Repossessions, Liens, Charge-Offs, or Judgments of any kind and no issues with DTE. Credit criteria also applies to co-applicants. Total monthly income must equal or exceed 3 times the rent. No smoking in any of our properties! First month's rent plus security deposit, to move in.
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI

