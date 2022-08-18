ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck

Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury

A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts

The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
Diana note ‘predicting death’ not handed to investigators for six years, new documentary claims

A note which says Princess Diana suggested she could die in a staged car crash was only passed to French investigators six years after the collision that killed her, according to a new documentary.The series makes claims over the “Mishcon Note”, written by the Princess of Wales’ legal adviser in 1995.It is reportedly an account of what Diana said during a meeting with Victor Mishcon and her personal private secretary at the time. It alleges Diana said a source had told her there would be efforts to “get rid of her” by April 1996 and this would take place...
