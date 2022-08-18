Read full article on original website
Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
The best chair beds allow you to put up overnight guests in style, even if floor space is tight; here's our pick of the most compact and budget-friendly options
The $20 IKEA LACK Shelf Might Actually Be a Better Small Space Storage Solution for Your Closet than Your Home Office
Getting creative with your clothing storage solutions can be tricky when you’re short on square footage or live in an older home that just doesn’t have modern closets. Luckily, IKEA offers products for just about any setup. There’s one somewhat surprising item though that you might want to consider for your closet in addition to your home office or living room, and that’s the humble LACK shelf. Take one look at this makeshift closet by Bryce, whose house tour was featured recently on Apartment Therapy, and you’ll see that the LACK is the perfect spot to stash shoes and other accessories when you don’t have a proper place to store your clothes.
yankodesign.com
This ready-to-assemble flat-pack furniture set is made from a single piece of plywood
Wooden furniture is naturally made from different pieces, and most of the time, those pieces are taken from different pieces of wood. Conventional manufacturing processes try to maximize materials, but those often still produce a lot of wasted wood pieces. Because of this, there has been a great deal of interest in designing products like furniture or even vehicles that use up almost every available inch of a sheet of material, minimizing wasted space and wasted material. Of course, it requires a bit of thinking outside the box to be able to utilize almost every surface of wood, cardboard, or metal and turn it into an actual usable product, like this three-piece furniture set that also applies that unconventional thinking to create a chair designed to lean backward.
yankodesign.com
This tiny modular tabletop griller lets you cook in 7 different ways, making outdoor cooking fun again
Many people have fun fantasies of eating outdoors, whether it’s at a campsite or just in your backyard. Most, however, only imagine the actual act of eating and socializing, but not what happens before and after that. Unless you’re a blue-blooded fan of grilles and barbecues, you probably aren’t too fond of the preparation and the actual cooking parts of the experience. And no one probably looks forward to the cleanup afterward. Cooking and cleaning are, of course, inevitable even when indoors, so the trick is to actually make those activities easier, usually by having good tools for the job. You might have smart ovens or multi-purpose cookware indoors, but this modular charcoal griller has you covered outdoors, including when it’s time to finally clean up the mess.
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
I’m an organizing pro – a weird home item revolutionized my closet & gave me so much space
SHORT of knocking down walls and tacking an extension onto the house, there's not much you can do to add extra closet space to your home. That's why even the strangest space-saving trick is a favorite of pro organizers, like a clever tool that costs just $19. The clever hack...
I'm an avid traveler who shops for 2 at Trader Joe's. Here are 16 things I love to buy.
My husband and I often hit the road on a budget. From cheap fruit to trail mix, here are our favorite things to get at the chain for trips.
8 best armchairs to sink into
With sprawling corner sofas and family-friendly modular seating so popular, it would be easy to overlook the trusty armchair.But this is a furniture piece that offers a singular experience to cherish. Indeed, there’s nothing like curling up in an inviting chair for one – preferably with a good book and a glass of red in hand. Gone are the days of matching three-piece suites. In buying a separate armchair we’re given permission to go for a standout statement piece that complements, but also contrasts with, our existing decor.There’s a wealth of designs to choose from with price tags as diverse...
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
How to clean laminate floors
LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
homedit.com
Dining Room Wainscoting: A Timeless Accent For Your Eating Space
Dining room wainscoting might feel like a style from the past but it’s one you’ll regret leaving behind. A decorative wall accent with endless customization, wainscoting transforms rooms with its clean lines and character. While its original purpose was to protect walls, its function today is for the...
domino
A Black Front Door Isn’t the Only Exterior Update That Will Boost Your Home’s Value
Turns out, painting your front door black and maintaining a pristine garden aren’t the only ways to increase your home’s worth from the outside. While these minor revamps are certainly appealing because they’re low-lift, recent intel from Zillow reveals that there are other facade upgrades that are worth the investment. According to the popular real-estate site, which analyzed more than 3 million home sales and listing descriptions from 2020 to 2021, houses with metal roofs, as well those constructed in a modern farmhouse or mid-century style, can sell for around 2 percent more than expected. However, one value-boosting exterior feature especially caught our attention: board-and-batten siding.
A couple transformed a school bus into a colorful tiny home with hidden storage space. Now they're listing it for $75,000 — take a look inside.
A school bus that was transformed into a tiny home on wheels recently hit the market for $75,000. Nomads Joe and Holly Whiting built the 105-square-foot home with a full bathroom and kitchen. Take a look inside the beautifully designed bus that's full of wood detailing and storage hacks.
5 best bath towels so your college student can show off while drying off
Shop these best bath towels on Amazon, from brands like Pinzon and Coyuchi, which are great for college students headed to the dorms.
The Thuma bed frame is made for people like me who hate assembling furniture. It took me 30 minutes and required zero tools.
If you're looking to invest in a high-quality bed frame, we recommend Thuma's solid wood design. The interlocking platform frame is easy to assemble.
Costco Has a 10-Foot Talking Skeleton Available Now — & It’ll Scare All Your Neighbors
It’s almost fall, and we’re already dreaming of dark and stormy nights, scary movies, and Halloween parties. If you are as ready for #SpookySeason as we are, then head to Costco for the ultimate outdoor decoration that is sure to give your neighbors a fright. With its creepy eyes and eerie green glow, Costco’s 10-foot-tall animatronic skeleton will make you shriek in delight. Set it up in your yard to turn your house into the spookiest on the block!
yankodesign.com
OPPO ColorOS 13 brings a touch of nature to its smartphones
The design field covers a wide range of industries, from physical artifacts of product design to the virtual elements of user interface design. It’s sometimes too easy to take for granted the importance of a well-designed user experience, but even the most beautiful computer or smartphone becomes just an expensive paperweight if the software running on it is unusable. Smartphone user experiences or UX have come a long way ever since the first iPhone and Android phones launched, embracing different aesthetics and design languages over the years. From skeuomorphism to minimalism, UX has taken inspiration from many beautiful things in our world, and OPPO’s latest iteration of ColorOS tries to take a page from the greatest artist and designer in the world, Mother Nature.
yankodesign.com
This Manta Ray inspired submarine folds for easy transportation on land
The design of submarines has not seen a radical change all these years, but this one designed by UAE-based startup, Highland Systems is all set to change that. With a shape seeming inspired by the manta ray, this underwater machine boasts a futuristic hydrodynamic design. The spanning wings can fold for easier transportation on land which is a huge advantage as compared to contemporary submarines that the world knows of.
yankodesign.com
Stilform AEON is an immortal pencil you will never need to sharpen
Despite the prevalence of digital devices and tools, people still have a special place for pens and pencils in their hearts. Pencils, most especially, have been a favorite for centuries when it comes to putting thoughts and ideas on paper, especially because they easily allow you to correct mistakes. The basic pencil, however, has remained the same during that period as well, and even the more recent mechanical pencil hasn’t changed much since its incarnation. Pencils still need to be sharpened or have their leads replaced, and there will always come a time when they can no longer be used. That doesn’t have to be where the story ends, though, and this pencil uses innovative technology to make it last more than your lifetime.
