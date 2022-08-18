ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Local Marketplace

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of December 16, 1982. P.L. 1309, as amended, that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of secretary of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for the conduct of business in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, under the assumed or the fictitious name, style or designation of: Personal Kaiju's With its principal place of business at: 319 N Ninth Street, Bangor Pa 18013. The names and addresses of all persons owning or interested in said business are: Brian Joseph Roland Jr.
BANGOR, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.

Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.

Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular ice cream shop to shutter at Downtown Allentown Market

An ice cream shop known for its flavors concocted into small batches is shutting down one of three Lehigh Valley locations. The owners of Batch Microcreamery announced last week on the business’ Facebook page it would be shuttering the site at the Downtown Allentown Market. The last day is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 31. Batch was one the market’s original vendors and it was the business’ initial location for operations.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Car lost during Hurricane Ida was just found submerged in the Delaware River

Nearly a year after Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding in Lambertville, a 2018 Nissan swept away by flood waters was recently recovered from the Delaware River. “The car was found approximately 2,000 feet south of the Lambertville Municipal Utilities Authority, just off the New Jersey shoreline of the Delaware River,” Lt. Robert Brown told NJ Advance Media.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
