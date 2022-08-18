Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania State Police plan DUI checkpoint, increased patrols in coming days
Pennsylvania State Police will set up a DUI checkpoint in the coming days in Northampton County and plan more patrols near a car show in Lehigh County, a news release says. The Bethlehem barracks will run the checkpoint sometime between Saturday and Aug. 30, Trooper Nathan Branosky said. “A sobriety...
Night out in Stroudsburg leads to rifle shot with intent to kill, police said
A Stroudsburg resident fired a rifle shot from a truck, attempting to kill a man with whom he was involved in a dispute in a bar, Stroud Area Regional Police said. Police said three Stroudsburg residents were charged with attempted homicide after the incident around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg.
1 of 2 male shooting victims dies of his wounds, Allentown police say
One of two male victims of a shooting reported early Saturday in Allentown has died of his wounds, according to city police. Officers were called about 2 a.m. for the report of gunfire in the area of South 15th and Union streets, police Capt. Thomas Anderson said in a news release.
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
‘Tens of thousands of dollars’ in alleged purchases with credit cards stolen from cars at Delaware Water Gap
Credit cards stolen from cars parked at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area have been used “for fraudulent purchases amounting to tens of thousands of dollars,” according to a news release from the U.S. park rangers. The release issued Monday says vehicle break-ins have been ongoing over the...
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of December 16, 1982. P.L. 1309, as amended, that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of secretary of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for the conduct of business in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, under the assumed or the fictitious name, style or designation of: Personal Kaiju's With its principal place of business at: 319 N Ninth Street, Bangor Pa 18013. The names and addresses of all persons owning or interested in said business are: Brian Joseph Roland Jr.
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.
Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
Emergency rental assistance will expire soon. Could it send a shockwave of evictions?
The levee that held back a substantial number of evictions in the Lehigh Valley is about to break. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County will stop accepting new applications Sept. 1, according to the distributor Community Action Lehigh Valley. The nonprofit began limiting assistance to only arrears claims at the start of the month.
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
Here’s where Northampton County’s 22nd park will be, thanks to donation
Northampton County is adding a 42-acre parcel to its array of 21 parks, preserves and trail properties. The county council on Thursday approved purchasing the Allen Township land for $225,000, with sellers Paul and Wasyl Mauser donating $675,000 worth of the property. With the donation, county officials labeled the deal...
Popular ice cream shop to shutter at Downtown Allentown Market
An ice cream shop known for its flavors concocted into small batches is shutting down one of three Lehigh Valley locations. The owners of Batch Microcreamery announced last week on the business’ Facebook page it would be shuttering the site at the Downtown Allentown Market. The last day is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 31. Batch was one the market’s original vendors and it was the business’ initial location for operations.
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
Lehigh Valley Pride 2022 festival in Allentown draws thousands with focus on equality
Thousands turned out Sunday afternoon for Lehigh Valley Pride 2022 with a focus on equality and being as you are. The theme of the event, now in its 29th year, was “Be Loud! Be Proud!” It was hosted by the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center and held at the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley, 702 N. 22nd St., in Allentown.
Warren County can’t stop warehouse crisis. We need immediate help from state. | Opinion
Earlier this month, the New Jersey State Planning Commission met to discuss their highly anticipated warehouse guidance. Unfortunately, this guidance has yielded nothing more than voluntary suggestions that won’t impact the crisis we are currently in. To understand New Jersey development laws, one only needs to be familiar with...
Car lost during Hurricane Ida was just found submerged in the Delaware River
Nearly a year after Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding in Lambertville, a 2018 Nissan swept away by flood waters was recently recovered from the Delaware River. “The car was found approximately 2,000 feet south of the Lambertville Municipal Utilities Authority, just off the New Jersey shoreline of the Delaware River,” Lt. Robert Brown told NJ Advance Media.
Teachers’ morale is low in Bangor Area School District, survey reveals
A recent survey of teachers showed there are some serious morale issues in the Bangor Area School District. Bangor Area Education Association President Kristina Smoke presented results last week to the school board regarding a recent survey taken by teachers in the district. The results showed 45% of respondents indicated...
Too many kids in the Easton Area High School halls? E-hall pass system will stop that.
A new e-hall pass system will allow Easton Area High School students to ask for bathroom passes over their iPads and will allow teachers and administrators to regulate how many kids are in the halls and limit access to certain areas of the building, according to Easton Area High School Principal Kyle Geiger.
Lehigh Valley weather: Rare rainy day dumps nearly 1.5″ in morning; flood advisory in place until 2:45 p.m.
UPDATE at 12:34 p.m.: By 11:51 a.m. Monday, 1.40 inches of rain had been measured at Lehigh Valley International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. An hour later, the figure was up to 1.82 inches, which is above the forecast total of up to 1.5″ for the day and evening.
Celebrating Native American culture in Allentown (PHOTOS)
Native American culture and traditions were celebrated Saturday during the 42nd annual Roasting Ears of Corn Festival in Allentown. The festival takes place at the Museum of Indian Culture, 2825 Fish Hatchery Road. The unique sounds of Native American drumming and chants were heard throughout the festival and culminated during...
Bangor football looking for bigger things in 2022
The Bangor football team earned a championship last season by bringing home the Eastern Conference crown. The Slaters hope that title can catapult them to bigger accomplishments this year.
