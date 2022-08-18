PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of December 16, 1982. P.L. 1309, as amended, that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of secretary of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for the conduct of business in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, under the assumed or the fictitious name, style or designation of: Personal Kaiju's With its principal place of business at: 319 N Ninth Street, Bangor Pa 18013. The names and addresses of all persons owning or interested in said business are: Brian Joseph Roland Jr.

BANGOR, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO