Read full article on original website
Related
Woman shot in head in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on 17th Street. Police said the woman is from Winston-Salem. Investigators said emergency crews found her unconscious. She was taken to the hospital for...
Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night. Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case. While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of...
Winston-Salem man pours gasoline on mother, sets her on fire, killing her
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem is accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her, according to Winston-Salem police. James Parker is facing charges in the death of his mother Joanna Parker. Investigators said they responded to Lyons Street before 11 a.m. Monday. Officers found Joanna...
Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 20-year-old Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 20-year-old man. A silver alert has been issued for Brandon Denard Crosby. According to investigators, Crosby was last seen on Burton Street around 4 a.m. last Thursday. Police describe him as 5 feet and 9 inches tall with medium length...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High Point shooting sparks investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has died following a shooting on Garden Club Street in High Point Monday. Investigators said the shooting happened after 1 p.m. Police found Terrance Parms, 32 of High Point dead with a gunshot wound. Investigators have a suspect in custody. If you have...
Back-to-School Rally | Heads Up Barbers vs. the Guilford Co. Sheriff’s Office and firefighters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sheriff Danny Rogers and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Heads Up barbershop Sunday for their 7th annual Back-to-School Rally. They are giving out free backpacks and school supplies for the youth at the Fieldhouse of the Greensboro Coliseum, located on 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday. The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for...
29-year-old man shot to death on Sink St.in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police said they got a report about a shooting at 3:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Sink Street. Before officers arrived at the scene, someone took 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alamance County Sheriff's daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted the daughter of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on a charge of death by distribution, officials confirmed Thursday. Officials said Emily Robinson, 41, was indicted on the charge in July. Burlington police arrested Robinson in September for possession with intent to...
Forsyth County inmate used makeshift knife in jail officers attack, officials say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Matthew West appeared in his first video arraignment Thursday morning. He was wearing a neck brace following the assault on two Forsyth County detention officers. He is charged with two counts of assault on a detention employee inflicting serious injury and possession of a weapon...
Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
Lexington man arrested by US Marshals in Texas
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police said a Lexington man who led officers on a chase on August 8 was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. Lexington police said officers tried to pull over a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by D'won Nicholas Still on Cotton Grove Road earlier this month. Police said the traffic stop was in connection to an ongoing investigation of soliciting to commit murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drive by shooting leaves one injured on Willoughby Dr. in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot during a drive by in Kernersville Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Willoughby Drive. When they arrived, they found a person inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for the person responsible for robbing a store at gunpoint Sunday night in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4448 NC-22 South in Coleridge. Deputies said the suspect walked in...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on E. Devonshire St. in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot dead and another man was injured in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a report about a shooting around 2:22 a.m. to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street. When officers arrived, they found...
72-year-old man killed while crossing the street in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Fire Department and Guilford County EMS responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on South University Parkway near East Green Drive a little after 9 p.m. Sunday. As fire crews and EMS arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver...
Lexington police officer arrested on charges related to interactions with inmate
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police said they arrested one of their now former officers on Thursday. According to a news release, Felicia Biddix was arrested by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for felony obstruction of Justice for actions she was involved in as a Lexington police officer.
Greensboro woman's killer arrested, charged with first-degree murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police arrested a teenager they said shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in July. Police charged 19-year-old Antoine Marice Reid with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Keyona Deasia Walker. Walker was shot and killed on July 25 while inside a house...
Man wanted for fraud after tricking someone into giving a friend their debit card in Rockingham County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for fraud. On June 10 the sheriff's office said a victim told deputies that David Anthony Todd,32, said he had a friend named, Lauren Elizabeth Fulk Frank,32, who worked with a bail bonds company.
Teens arrested in connection to shooting of juvenile in passenger seat in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting of a juvenile Thursday. Antwan Damarian Kelly, 18, and Raequan Dante Brooks, 19, were charged for shooting a juvenile while sitting in the passenger seat of a car in Winston-Salem. Police said this shooting appears to have...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0