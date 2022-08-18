ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Woman shot in head in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on 17th Street. Police said the woman is from Winston-Salem. Investigators said emergency crews found her unconscious. She was taken to the hospital for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

High Point shooting sparks investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has died following a shooting on Garden Club Street in High Point Monday. Investigators said the shooting happened after 1 p.m. Police found Terrance Parms, 32 of High Point dead with a gunshot wound. Investigators have a suspect in custody. If you have...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday. The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington man arrested by US Marshals in Texas

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police said a Lexington man who led officers on a chase on August 8 was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. Lexington police said officers tried to pull over a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by D'won Nicholas Still on Cotton Grove Road earlier this month. Police said the traffic stop was in connection to an ongoing investigation of soliciting to commit murder.
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for the person responsible for robbing a store at gunpoint Sunday night in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4448 NC-22 South in Coleridge. Deputies said the suspect walked in...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
