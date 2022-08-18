The last of three former St. Louis aldermen accused of taking cash and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives has decided to plead guilty. Documents filed in federal court on Monday show that Lewis Reed will appear in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark later this week to own up to his role in the scheme. He had originally been scheduled to be in court on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

