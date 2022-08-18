Read full article on original website
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Gen Z, rejoice: Most of the bosses who insist on return to office will retire soon
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The great remote-work debate has an unmistakable generational flavor. To some people who have spent decades going to offices five days a week, working from home on the regular still feels unnatural.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Building a Startup that Lets you Stake on the Future - Interview with Noonies Nominee Lucien
I’m Lucien and I’m a Crypto Writer since 2017. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
TechCrunch
Microtraction hits $15M first close on its second fund for pre-seed investment in African startups
Microtraction Community Limited seeks to write first checks of $100,000 for 7% into early-stage African startups with an option for a “quick top-up” of up to $350,000, “as long as they are not more than 25% of the company’s next official fundraising round,” the firm noted in its statement.
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
TechCrunch
Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse
That was the gist of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s discussions with the automotive industry regarding EV tax credits. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, had grown increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of the lithium-ion battery market, and he told car companies that they needed to move vast swaths of the global battery supply chain out of China.
Four reasons the shift to hybrid working is set to stay for young professionals
We’re in the middle of a remote working revolution. In the UK, though remote working was slowly growing before the pandemic, in 2020 the number of people working from home doubled. While this rapid rise can be explained by COVID lockdowns, a recent survey my colleagues and I conducted...
Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question
When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
TechCrunch
New media venture in India helping readers discern signal from noise
The Signal is aiming to serve a need for the modern pace of life where everybody is busy, said Dinesh Narayanan, its co-founder and editor in an interview. “People still want to keep up with what’s happening in the world. They can read newspapers or multiple news outlets, but obviously they don’t have time to do it,” he said.
TechCrunch
Engage with Samsung Next, AWS, Calendly & more at TechCrunch Disrupt
Building a startup is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation.
TechCrunch
Telegram founder wants to explore web3-based auctions for custom usernames
Durov said on his Telegram channel that he was impressed by the TON project — an independent project not affiliated with Telegram — and how it is used for domain name/wallet auctions. He noted that Telegram can replicate TON’s auction on the app by putting custom usernames, group, and channel links on the auction on blockchain — just like NFTs.
AI Provider Anomaly Launches Tech to Predict Claims Denials with 97% Accuracy
– Anomaly, a precision payments company streamlining healthcare billing and payments for providers and payers, today announced its new offering Anomaly Smart Response. – Smart Response uses AI to enable providers and payers to reduce avoidable claim denials and rework and increase payment transparency, top priorities for healthcare stakeholders. Smart Response complements Anomaly’s planned suite of products powered by its AI claim prediction engine, including overpayment prediction, which enables payers to predict and prevent overpayments by learning from previously overpaid claims, and instant payments, which will enable providers to immediately get paid upon claim submission.
TechCrunch
EeroQ bets on helium for its quantum chip design
EeroQ, which announced a $7.25 million Series B funding round today, is taking a somewhat different approach to these other players by betting on mass-produced CMOS chips that use electrons floating on liquid helium to power the core of its quantum processors. The advantage of this, the EeroQ team argues, is that it allows for very long coherence times (close to 10 seconds), fast gates and the ability to quickly scale the technology to thousands of qubits (though it isn’t quite there yet). The company was founded in 2017 and the team spent the last few years working on the fundamental science behind these designs. The company recently added Princeton Electrical & Computer Engineering Professor Steve Lyon as CTO and completed its headquarter and lab in Chicago.
The Ultimate Success Of A Business Sale May Just Hinge Upon The Robustness Of Its Succession Plan
It can be said with some certainty that most entrepreneurs and business owners don't put a lot of thought into the end of their career when their business is thriving. But failing to have a well thought out exit strategy early in the journey could cause significant complications when a business owner decides to sell the business and exit.
TechCrunch
Rookout raises $15M Series B to scale its developer-first observability platform
The promise of Rookout is to give engineers more data about how their code runs in production. That, the company argues, sets it apart from more traditional monitoring tools which tend to focus more on the infrastructure and helping SREs do their job, and not the live code and business logic that developers care about.
What is the AI death prediction trend on TikTok? – here’s how to do it
A GLOOMY trend has gripped TikTok users with an artificial intelligence program that generates images predicting their death. A filter creates a work of abstract art supposedly forecasts the circumstances of the user's death. The filter powering the trend is an in-app service called AI Greenscreen. AI Greenscreen will generate...
biztoc.com
Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page
Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
TechCrunch
The great shrinking late-stage round
A new report from Carta — a dataset that TechCrunch got a preview of earlier in August — indicates that late-stage rounds are seeing their heft rapidly shrink as 2022 continues. The cap table management company sits atop a regular inflow of startup information from which it extracts...
Inc.com
5 Steps to Turn a Volatile Market Moment Into Growth
I am just going to come right out and say it. There is no sugar coating it, the markets are really rough right now. Stocks are crashing, valuations are decreasing, and investors are much more conservative when deploying capital. This new market correction has many unfortunate outcomes but the main...
