Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Instagram’s latest feature test is about being BeReal
A screenshot of the feature posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi described “IG Candid Challenges,” with one of them depicting getting a notification at a random time in the day and having 2 minutes to capture a share a photo — a format pioneered by quickly growing social network BeReal.
TechCrunch
New media venture in India helping readers discern signal from noise
The Signal is aiming to serve a need for the modern pace of life where everybody is busy, said Dinesh Narayanan, its co-founder and editor in an interview. “People still want to keep up with what’s happening in the world. They can read newspapers or multiple news outlets, but obviously they don’t have time to do it,” he said.
TechCrunch
Zencastr adds editing and distro in bid to become a full-service podcast offering
As an audio-only podcaster, when the platform added video, it felt more like a nice bonus than anything, affording me the ability to make eye contact with guests, even if that video never left the Zencastr servers. It’s been clear for a while that recording has always been the tip...
TechCrunch
Ex-Apple engineer admits stealing automotive trade secrets
In July 2018, a federal grand jury in San Jose indicted Zhang for obtaining a 25-page document containing detailed drawings of a circuit board designed to be used in Apple’s autonomous vehicle. In April that year, Zhang told Apple that he was resigning to be closer to his ill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Netflix explores cloud gaming as it looks for new hires
If the company were to launch a cloud gaming service similar to PlayStation Now, Google Stadia, or Amazon Luna, this would help it branch out beyond mobile, bringing its games to TVs and PCs without relying on game consoles. Netflix told TechCrunch, “We are always looking for great talent to...
TechCrunch
Sequoia’s Surge reveals 15 India, SEA startups in seventh cohort
Since its launch in March 2019, the accelerator has helped its participating startups collectively raise more than $1.7 billion in follow-on funding, the venture firm said, with over 60% of companies from the first five cohorts raising their Series A and beyond. The Surge program, which has backed over 127...
TechCrunch
Twitter confirms it is testing a phone number verification badge
This could be to essentially verify that a user with the phone verification badge is not a bot. The company said this is one of the ways that help people find credible info and gives more information about different types of accounts. It added that verification is only one part of the process and it’s currently only testing the phone number verification with an opt-in setting. The firm didn’t provide any information about how widespread is the test and who will see the badge.
TechCrunch
3 views: Thoughts on Flow
Then there were the claims that Flow could help solve inequality, anxiety, loneliness and a number of other social ills. Neumann’s ideas for Flow, Andreessen said, are “not lacking in vision or ambition, but only projects with such lofty goals have a chance at changing the world.”. That’s...
Comments / 0