NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
NBC Sports
Dana White’s story fuels speculation that Derek Carr was Tom Brady’s unnamed “motherf–ker”
The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking...
Jackson Mahomes Returns to Arrowhead Stadium, Delivers Message to Chiefs Kingdom
The return of the NFL can only mean one thing: It’s officially Jackson Mahomes season. And I suppose his brother, Patrick – you could throw his name in front of Mahomes and the statement would still ring true. But the younger brother in the Mahomes family, known for...
Former Bears defensive back signs with San Francisco 49ers
Tashaun Gipson, former defensive back for the Chicago Bears, signed with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter. Gipson, 32, played the last two seasons of his ongoing 10-year career with the Bears. He played defensive back and a lot of safety. In two seasons with Chicago, Gipson recorded...
What we learned as Fields, Mooney strike for deep TD on Day 18
LAKE FOREST – Sunday’s closed training camp practice at Halas Hall saw the offense and defense make splash plays. Let’s start with the defense. One day after Khyiris Tonga picked off Justin Fields and ran it back 80 yards for a touchdown, another defensive lineman got his hands on the ball to force a turnover.
What we learned as Roquan returned to practice for Bears
LAKE FOREST – When the Bears returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall, a familiar face was waiting for them. One that had yet to take the field in training camp. Star linebacker Roquan Smith ended his hold-in and participated in individual drills but not team drills. "Obviously Roquan...
Baldy Breakdown: Giants' Wink Martindale a 'situational football' expert
When New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll chose their coaching staff, a new era of Giants football began. One of the bigger names on staff was Wink Martindale — Big Blue’s newest defensive coordinator who came over from the Baltimore Ravens. Martindale’s...
Roquan explains decision to make 'emotional' trade request
LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith surprised everyone on Aug. 9 when he dropped a trade request hours before the Bears were set to host Family Fest at Soldier Field. After being a hold-in at training camp for the past nine days, the 25-year-old linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall following what he called a “distasteful” contract process with the Bears. That process ended without resolution. Smith plans to play out the final year of his contract and let the chips fall where they may after the season.
Bears put David Moore on IR, sign fullback
The Bears made two roster moves ahead of Sunday’s training camp practice. They placed David Moore on injured reserve, and used his roster spot to sign fullback Jake Bargas. The Bears signed Moore over the summer after he impressed them in a team workout. He hurt his leg during the team’s Family Fest practice earlier this month, and Matt Eberflus indicated it would take some time for him to recover from his injury. Moore has played for the Seahawks, Broncos and Packers over his five-year NFL career. Over that time he caught 78 balls for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Brisker injured hand, team hopes he can play Week 1
Jaquan Brisker will miss some time with a hand injury, according to Matt Eberflus. The Bears head coach said there’s no timetable for the starting safety to return to the field, but the team is hopeful he can be ready before Week 1. According to Ian Rapoport, Brisker underwent...
Bears' approach to Roquan ordeal should speak volumes to Montgomery
LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith isn't the only Bear playing the 2022 season for a new contract. He's just the one who lost a contract standoff with general manager Ryan Poles. The other is running back David Montgomery, who has said close to zero about his contractual desires after this season.
How Alan Williams continues to challenge his CBs
The Bears secondary was a team weakness last season, so it’s not surprising that Ryan Poles used his first two draft picks as a GM to address the pass defense. With Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker in the fold, the secondary now looks like one of the team’s strengths. It also looks like every spot is accounted for, with Brisker and Eddie Jackson locking down the safety positions, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon working outside, and Gordon sliding to slot with Kindle Vildor coming in to play opposite Johnson in nickel packages.
Bills' Ford deal shows Jenkins is more valuable to Bears on roster
Before Teven Jenkins made the transition to right guard, there was widespread belief that the Bears might look to trade the 2021 second-round pick before the start of the season. The question that normally followed pertained to the return the Bears could expect for a young, talented offensive lineman who...
Panthers name Baker Mayfield Week 1 starter vs. Browns
The Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback job belongs to Baker Mayfield. Head coach Matt Rhule made the decision official on Monday, saying Mayfield is slated to be under center when the Panthers face his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1. “When we started this process, we were looking...
Another Cubs pitching prospect set for MLB debut
The Cubs will call up right-hander Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa to start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, manager David Ross announced. Assad, 25, signed with the Cubs as an international free agent out of Mexico in 2015. He began the 2022 season with Double-A Tennessee and was promoted to Iowa last month.
Kyle Hendricks has shoulder tear, 2022 season over
The good news regarding Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury is he finally has a diagnosis. The bad news for Hendricks is his 2022 season is over due to the injury. Hendricks said Monday the most recent MRI on his right shoulder revealed a capsular tear, which he estimated is about halfway healed.
