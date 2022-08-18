ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
#Buccaneers#Preseason Games#American Football#Texans#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Chicago Bears#The Carolina Panthers
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan explains decision to make 'emotional' trade request

LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith surprised everyone on Aug. 9 when he dropped a trade request hours before the Bears were set to host Family Fest at Soldier Field. After being a hold-in at training camp for the past nine days, the 25-year-old linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall following what he called a “distasteful” contract process with the Bears. That process ended without resolution. Smith plans to play out the final year of his contract and let the chips fall where they may after the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears put David Moore on IR, sign fullback

The Bears made two roster moves ahead of Sunday’s training camp practice. They placed David Moore on injured reserve, and used his roster spot to sign fullback Jake Bargas. The Bears signed Moore over the summer after he impressed them in a team workout. He hurt his leg during the team’s Family Fest practice earlier this month, and Matt Eberflus indicated it would take some time for him to recover from his injury. Moore has played for the Seahawks, Broncos and Packers over his five-year NFL career. Over that time he caught 78 balls for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Alan Williams continues to challenge his CBs

The Bears secondary was a team weakness last season, so it’s not surprising that Ryan Poles used his first two draft picks as a GM to address the pass defense. With Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker in the fold, the secondary now looks like one of the team’s strengths. It also looks like every spot is accounted for, with Brisker and Eddie Jackson locking down the safety positions, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon working outside, and Gordon sliding to slot with Kindle Vildor coming in to play opposite Johnson in nickel packages.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Another Cubs pitching prospect set for MLB debut

The Cubs will call up right-hander Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa to start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, manager David Ross announced. Assad, 25, signed with the Cubs as an international free agent out of Mexico in 2015. He began the 2022 season with Double-A Tennessee and was promoted to Iowa last month.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Kyle Hendricks has shoulder tear, 2022 season over

The good news regarding Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury is he finally has a diagnosis. The bad news for Hendricks is his 2022 season is over due to the injury. Hendricks said Monday the most recent MRI on his right shoulder revealed a capsular tear, which he estimated is about halfway healed.
CHICAGO, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

