The Bears made two roster moves ahead of Sunday’s training camp practice. They placed David Moore on injured reserve, and used his roster spot to sign fullback Jake Bargas. The Bears signed Moore over the summer after he impressed them in a team workout. He hurt his leg during the team’s Family Fest practice earlier this month, and Matt Eberflus indicated it would take some time for him to recover from his injury. Moore has played for the Seahawks, Broncos and Packers over his five-year NFL career. Over that time he caught 78 balls for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO