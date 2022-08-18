Read full article on original website
Related
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
The 5 Worst Foods for Sleep, According to a Sleep Expert
Food gives you the energy you need to function. That said, you may want to avoid having certain foods at night: Caffeinated drinks and chocolate are among the worst foods for sleep, just to name a few. With busy lives and so many distractions, it's hard enough to get the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
Is Honey Good For Diabetes?
Honey is an organically occurring sweetener humans have used as food and medicine for at least 8000 years. But is honey safe for people with diabetes?
Causes of hair thinning in women
Many women are affected by hair thinning. In fact, it is estimated that it happens to over half of women. You may start to notice that your hair is thinner, though you may notice that you have a few bald spots or a widening hair part.
How to ease the symptoms of sciatica
Fitness expert Dana Santas focuses on helping those who are suffering from sciatica in Part III of a four-part series on how to recover from and prevent low back pain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciencealert.com
A Single Gram of Salt Is The Difference For Millions of Heart Attacks
We know consuming too much salt raises blood pressure, which in turn can lead to cardiovascular problems. A new study has now quantified this relationship as a public health message in clear, stark terms. Looking at health data on adults in China, the study authors estimate that a reduction of...
Vox
Is this friendship over?
Part of the Friendship Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. MJ Castile always loved how present Kai, their best friend, was. In high school, Kai (a pseudonym Castile asked to be used to protect Kai’s privacy), was the first friend with a car and was the de facto chauffeur of the group. Later, when Castile moved from Las Vegas to Portland, Oregon, Kai was the only friend from back home who visited them. The two FaceTimed every day for hours when they weren’t together. Kai was even set to move to Portland to live with Castile.
Health benefits of cherries, according to a dietician
Cherries are a sweet fruit packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium and fiber.
Vox
Vox’s August Highlight Issue Explores the State of Modern American Friendship
For the August issue, the Highlight by Vox teamed up with Even Better, the network’s recently launched service journalism section focused on giving readers deeply sourced information and actionable advice. Collaboratively, they examine the state of American friendship through interviews, timely snapshots, service pieces, and more. Friendship, an under-recognized bedrock of American life, has quietly been on the wane over the past 30 years. Last year, the American Perspectives Survey reported that 12 percent of Americans now say they have no close friendships, compared with three percent in 1990. The reasons for this are myriad. Americans are more mobile, often moving for careers and working more hours. Parenting has changed dramatically, requiring more of adults’ time and resources. Covid further fractured relationships: Nearly 50 percent of Americans reported losing touch with friends during the enduring pandemic.
Vox
Why friendship is different than any other relationship we have
Part of the Friendship Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Ask anyone who has studied friendship — or anyone who’s had a good friend — and they will tell you: Friendship is an essential ingredient in the creation of a good life. Having friends helps us feel more connected to our communities, increases our feelings of self-worth and belonging, and even helps us live longer, healthier lives. The really good ones provide something that other types of relationships can’t. They offer spaces where acceptance feels unconditional and unbound by the more formal obligations of family — in a good friendship, companionship and care are given freely and imbued with the sense that each person gives love because they genuinely want to do it.
Comments / 0