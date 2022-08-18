ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About The Demise Of Alexis Bledel & Husband Vincent Kartheiser's Marriage

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
mega

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have ended their marriage after eight years together. According to court documents, the Mad Men alum officially filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls actress on August 10, with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York.

mega

The estranged couple, who share a son who was born in 2015, met while costarring on the hit AMC series with Kartheiser proposing to Bledel in 2013.

ZAYN MALIK & GIGI HADID, SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO, MORE FAN FAVORITE CELEB COUPLES WHO CALLED IT QUITS IN 2021: PHOTOS

“I’m a very lucky man,” the In Time star said in an interview following their engagement . “I keep saying girlfriend. And then I’m like, ‘I mean, my fiancée!’”

The following year, Bledel and Kartheiser officially tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in in Ojai, California. “It was a small and intimate family affair,” an insider said of their private nuptials. “They wanted something relaxed and beautiful. Ojai was the perfect place. His family flew out from the East Coast.”

mega

As the actress was planning her own ceremony, she was also starring the the film Jenny’s Wedding . “It was surreal to kind of go through the scenes of the wedding itself and think about how much these characters have to go through just to get to that point," she told Nylon in a 2015 interview of art imitating life. "And, you know, it was so easy for me to just plan my wedding and celebrate and have everyone be happy for me.”

A TIMELINE OF KATY PERRY & ORLANDO BLOOM'S HOT N' COLD ROMANCE OVER THE YEARS

When the ex-pair welcomed their baby boy, whose name has been kept under wraps , Bledel and Kartheiser managed hide their bundle of joy from the public.

However, in 2016, Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life costar Scott Patterson accidentally let the cat out of the bag that the Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants star was a mom. “She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” the actor spilled in an interview with Glamour.

Us Weekly was the first to report Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser's split.

