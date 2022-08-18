ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Gosselin Claims She Had To Take $100K From Her Children's Trust Fund To Survive, New Court Documents Reveal

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Jon Gosselin accused his estranged ex-wife Kate Gosselin of stealing $100,000 from their children's trust fund, but according to new court documents, Kate claimed she had to "borrow" the money just to survive.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alums tied the knot in 1999 and stayed married for ten years before their bombshell 2009 split. They share 21-year-old twin daughters Cara and Maddy , as well as sextuplets Aaden , Alexis , Collin , Hannah , Joel and Leah , who all turned 18-years-old this past May.

Jon took his ex-wife to court after he noticed a significant amount of cash missing from the kids' trust account bank statement after gaining custody of both Hannah and Colin in 2018.

KATE GOSSELIN MAKES RARE PUBLIC OUTING IN NORTH CAROLINA AFTER EX-HUSBAND JON CLAIMS SHE 'ALIENATED' HIM FROM THEIR KIDS

Kate later admitted she withdrew two separate allotments of $50,000 from the trust fund and she didn't plan to stop, explaining, "I will have to keep borrowing from it to survive."

Kate continued to film the show — which was retitled Kate Plus 8 — after their divorce. In 2018, she even got a six episode spinoff called Kate Plus Dates , in which she brought in a whopping $40,000 per episode.

HANNAH GOSSELIN CELEBRATES 18TH BIRTHDAY BY DRIVING AROUND MIAMI IN A $400,000 ROLLS-ROYCE & PARTYING WITH FATHER JON GOSSELIN

Despite claiming she desperately need the money to meet her own and her children's day-to-day expenses, the mom-of-eight purchased a $750,000 lake house that same year.

"It's disgusting and it's morally wrong," Jon said in a recent interview. "Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back - but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made."

"You can't just live off your kids' money ," he continued. "It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children' s money when she's actually been stealing from them - she's a hypocrite. There's been no remorse from her at all. "

The court documents also revealed that the legal system eventually sided with the father-of-eight. The judge explained that the evidence provided "does not support mother's argument that her earning capacity is zero," going on to state, "if these truly were loans, there should be evidence of repayments sometime in the future."

Jon Gosselin exclusively spoke with The Sun .

Comments / 383

big Benny
4d ago

Kate never thought about getting a job? Kate needed he big house and all the plastic surgery and hair extensions? She lost track of being a mother and focused on her looks.

Reply(31)
427
Pat Waweni
4d ago

She had a litter of kids and has lived off them ever since. The houses she has had since they were born are far beyond the means she had before they came to be.

Reply
217
Randy Bradford
4d ago

She's a victim of her own stupidity! They raked in big bucks from their show, they should have invested wisely, and not lived quite so lavishly. How long can those types of reality shows last, and with that many kids, even a large sum does not go as far.

Reply
139
