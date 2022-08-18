ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

WaPo fact-checker Glenn Kessler claims GOP ‘preying’ on voters’ ‘fear’ of the IRS, Twitter lights him up

By Gabriel Hays
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Democrats' spin Biden success and wish upon a star for midterm magic but don't you believe it

Are Republicans really about to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?. That’s what the liberal media would have you believe. For the past few weeks the New York Times, Washington Post et al – the usual message boards for the Democratic National Committee – have been celebrating Joe Biden’s slightly rising poll numbers and legislative "accomplishments."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fauci leaving government won't stop Republicans from holding him 'accountable,' lawmakers say

Republican lawmakers say that President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci leaving his government post won't stop them from holding him "accountable." Fauci's December departure from the Biden administration was announced on Monday, with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director saying he was "not retiring," but looking to "pursue the next chapter" of his career.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Erick Erickson
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fact Checkers#Wapo#Gop#The Washington Post#Internal Revenue Service#Republicans#Fox News Digital#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
IRS
Fox News

Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies

Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy