WaPo fact-checker Glenn Kessler claims GOP ‘preying’ on voters’ ‘fear’ of the IRS, Twitter lights him up

NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Chuck Todd to GOP congressman: 'If you’re upset about extra IRS agents, stop cheating on your taxes'
NBC anchor Chuck Todd is under fire after defending Democrats' considerable IRS expansion and condemning Republicans for their disdain for the consolidated agency by urging them to pay their taxes. "I just don't get it," Todd said to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., on Monday's "Meet the Press." "A lot of...
Liberal ‘thought leader’ roasted by critics accusing her of not knowing how government is funded
Critics took aim at progressive activist Nina Turner after she took to social media to claim taxpayers wouldn't be on the hook for a proposed plan to forgive federal student loans. "Tell me you don't know where the federal government gets its money from without saying you don't know where...
Campaign ads show Democrats running Republican messages as they seek to distance themselves from Biden, party
In a recent political ad titled "Blame Washington," a Senate hopeful places the blame for economic woes on politicians who "set the rules, weakened the supply chain and spiked inflation." The ad was not from a Republican, but from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate running for Senate...
Democrats' spin Biden success and wish upon a star for midterm magic but don't you believe it
Are Republicans really about to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?. That’s what the liberal media would have you believe. For the past few weeks the New York Times, Washington Post et al – the usual message boards for the Democratic National Committee – have been celebrating Joe Biden’s slightly rising poll numbers and legislative "accomplishments."
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Fauci leaving government won't stop Republicans from holding him 'accountable,' lawmakers say
Republican lawmakers say that President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci leaving his government post won't stop them from holding him "accountable." Fauci's December departure from the Biden administration was announced on Monday, with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director saying he was "not retiring," but looking to "pursue the next chapter" of his career.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
ABC's Jonathan Karl wrongly claims no president since JFK picked up Senate seats in first midterm
ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl wrongly told viewers on Sunday that John F. Kennedy was the last first-term president to pick up Senate seats when it actually happened as recently as the last midterms. "It looks like Dems could pick up maybe even a couple of seats in the...
Biden Energy Secretary Granholm mocked for touting 30% tax credit on solar panels for middle-class Americans
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm faced criticism on social media Sunday after she said Americans being crushed by the weight of inflation can lower their energy costs by installing solar panels at a 30% discount under the Inflation Reduction Act. During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Granholm said the Democrats'...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
New York Democrats ripped over migrant crisis, crime surge: 'Disaster for everybody involved'
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. ripped Gov. Kathy Hochul's soft-on-crime bail reform policies on "Fox News Live" Sunday, urging New Yorkers to elect a new governor to begin seeing change in the communities. REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: This is a really terrible situation and should be eye-opening for the people in New...
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Judge Reinhart formally rejects DOJ argument to keep Trump affidavit sealed, calls raid 'unprecedented'
Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday admitted the FBI's raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was "unprecedented" and formally rejected the Justice Department's argument to keep the affidavit leading to the search under seal, citing the "intense public and historical interest." Reinhart, in a filing Monday morning, said he rejects...
Rep. Donalds blasts New York Times' 'American Dream' op-ed: 'Pure Democratic dog whistle politics'
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds criticized The New York Times as a "political arm of the Democrat Party" after an op-ed claimed the "American Dream" is being distorted by Republicans of color. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Donalds said the publication is using dog whistle phrases without considering that its own agenda is failing Americans.
Gingrich blasts Liz Cheney for attack on Republicans after primary loss: She thinks she's 'moral judge'
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich dismissed Rep. Liz Cheney's claim that a large portion of Republicans are "sick" for supporting former President Trump. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Gingrich said he doesn't take Cheney's comments seriously after she was "humiliated" in her primary race. LISA BOOTHE: CHENEY, MCCONNELL HATE TRUMP...
Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies
Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
