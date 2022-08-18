ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

2 CCSD bus drivers attacked in separate incidents, district says

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utZPu_0hMOvLWK00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has reported two separate incidents of attacks on bus drivers this week.

The district said CCSD police are investigating an assault on a bus driver on Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

The district also received a separate report of an assault on a driver, also involving an adult, Thursday morning near Tonopah Highway and Vegas Drive.

Police are investigating both incidents and persons of interest have been identified, according to a news release from CCSD.

No arrests have been made.

Our employees are dedicated to the educational enrichment of students, whether in the classroom, in our lunch areas, or on our school buses. Bus drivers are the first to welcome our students each and every day.

I condemn the violent attack on our bus drivers in the strongest terms. As I have said repeatedly, the Clark County School District will not tolerate attacks on our staff or students by anyone. Once this investigation concludes, these cases will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara

The district recently announced security upgrades being made going into the 2022-23 school year, including improvements to camera systems on all buses.

No other details about the attacks were released.

The school year started 10 days ago on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 46

Rose ??
4d ago

this is insane 😳 maybe parents should start taking and picking up their own kids. this is so wrong. or put a school police on bus to keep bus drivers and students safe.

Reply
14
Leesa Marie Garret
4d ago

this is why I quit, I'd rather drive public transportation then deal with the kids and their parents. I hope that the drivers are ok

Reply
10
kaarenwills
4d ago

Time to have two adults on every bus. The driver and a school police officer. So far, nothing else has worked.

Reply(3)
17
Related
pvtimes.com

Vegas man arrested in Pahrump for murder

A Las Vegas man is facing murder following his arrest in Pahrump on Friday Aug. 19. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, who was believed to be at a residence on White Street in Pahrump.
PAHRUMP, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

City says dog ‘deemed vicious’ after fatal attack on elderly Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says a dog that killed an elderly woman earlier this month has been “deemed vicious” and could be euthanized as a result. Authorities said previously that the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Ccsd#Nexstar Media Inc
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Emanuel Alonso-Manuel Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]

James Frasco Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Arville Street. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. along West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. According to reports, Alonso-Manuel was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was fatally struck by a white Ford F-350. The driver, James Frasco, fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Traffic alert: Expect delays on I-15 southbound after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic headed southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas was backed up on Monday morning due to a crash. Traffic cameras in the area of I-15 and Sahara Avenue showed slow-moving traffic on three lanes of the interstate. According to dispatch logs, the crash was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy