Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race

Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
Dodgers Video: Jaime Jarrín Visits LAFC Wearing Custom Jersey

When the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosted D.C. United at Banc of California Stadium last week, they also welcomed Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to the game. Jarrín wore a custom LAFC jersey featuring No. 98, which represents the year when he was inducted into the...
Watch: Dodgers Prospect Yunior Garcia Hits 3 Home Runs

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, defeated the Modesto Nuts of the Seattle Mariners, 12-8, led by the hitting of outfield prospect Yunior Garcia. The 21-year-old originally signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Domincan Republic on July 29,...
Maddon believes Trout, Ohtani need more help

Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said that stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani don't have enough support around them. "These guys can't do it alone, obviously," Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin on Friday. "It's the non-sexy stuff that has to get better. It's not just bright, shiny objects - they have that."
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Dustin May Makes First Start Since 2021

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their homestand with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday, and now welcome back Dustin May for his first MLB appearance in over a year. The Dodgers enter Saturday with an MLB-best 82-36 record and maintain an 18-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. With a loss on Friday, the Marlins have dropped seven of their last 10 and sit in fourth place in the NL East.
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 4th Meeting In Past Week

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet for the fourth time in the past week, with Monday marking the start of a series at Dodger Stadium. The teams previously split four games at American Family Field. Both Julio Urías and Eric Lauer pitched in that series, but did not...
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Throws Out Joey Wendle; Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs Vs. Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins, 10-3, to complete a series sweep and extend their winning streak at Dodger Stadium to nine games. Ryan Pepiot got off to a shaky start but escaped some early trouble and got through six innings with just two runs allowed. The quality start was Pepiot’s first of his career and seven strikeouts were the most he’s collected in any start for the Dodgers thus far.
