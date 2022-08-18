Read full article on original website
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For Dogs
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los Angeles
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Absolutely Loves Hanser Alberto
When you make a difference for the Dodgers, people will notice. Luckily for LA infielder Hanser Alberto, he doesn’t need to look far for his seal of approval from his new team. Although Alberto can be seen as an afterthought with such a star-studded team in the Dodgers, it...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race
Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Revisits His Emotional Acceptance of Top FOX MLB Job
MLB Commentator Joe Davis had his dreams come true
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Jaime Jarrín Visits LAFC Wearing Custom Jersey
When the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosted D.C. United at Banc of California Stadium last week, they also welcomed Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to the game. Jarrín wore a custom LAFC jersey featuring No. 98, which represents the year when he was inducted into the...
dodgerblue.com
Watch: Dodgers Prospect Yunior Garcia Hits 3 Home Runs
The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, defeated the Modesto Nuts of the Seattle Mariners, 12-8, led by the hitting of outfield prospect Yunior Garcia. The 21-year-old originally signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Domincan Republic on July 29,...
theScore
Maddon believes Trout, Ohtani need more help
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said that stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani don't have enough support around them. "These guys can't do it alone, obviously," Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin on Friday. "It's the non-sexy stuff that has to get better. It's not just bright, shiny objects - they have that."
San Diego Padres extremely upset with Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
The San Diego Padres are clearly all-in on the 2022 MLB season, maybe more so than any other team in
dodgerblue.com
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Dustin May Makes First Start Since 2021
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their homestand with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday, and now welcome back Dustin May for his first MLB appearance in over a year. The Dodgers enter Saturday with an MLB-best 82-36 record and maintain an 18-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. With a loss on Friday, the Marlins have dropped seven of their last 10 and sit in fourth place in the NL East.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Julio Urías’ & Dodgers Streaks Snapped In Shutout Loss To Brewers
Julio Urías and the Los Angeles Dodgers both had streaks snapped in a 4-0 loss to Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. The shutout loss was the Dodgers’ first at home this season. The Dodgers had won nine games in a row at Dodger Stadium before Monday’s loss,...
Dodgers News: Dustin May Earns Ultimate Compliment from Manager Dave Roberts
Manager Dave Roberts had high praise for Dustin May after watching the righty decimate the Marlins on Saturday night.
dodgerblue.com
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 4th Meeting In Past Week
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet for the fourth time in the past week, with Monday marking the start of a series at Dodger Stadium. The teams previously split four games at American Family Field. Both Julio Urías and Eric Lauer pitched in that series, but did not...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Throws Out Joey Wendle; Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs Vs. Marlins
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins, 10-3, to complete a series sweep and extend their winning streak at Dodger Stadium to nine games. Ryan Pepiot got off to a shaky start but escaped some early trouble and got through six innings with just two runs allowed. The quality start was Pepiot’s first of his career and seven strikeouts were the most he’s collected in any start for the Dodgers thus far.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Yency Almonte & Brusdar Graterol Delayed In Returning
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most effective bullpens in baseball and they will soon get multiple reinforcements to strengthen it even more, but there have been hiccups with Yency Almonte and Brusdar Graterol. Almonte was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow tightness in...
