Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Rogue Agent” showing Aug. 26-Sept. 1 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Rogue Agent” features a stellar ensemble cast, including James Norton, Gemma Arterton, Marisa Abela, Shazad Latif and Sarah Goldberg.

You can’t outrun the truth.

“Rogue Agent” is the extraordinary and chilling story of career conman, Robert Freegard played by James Norton, with Gemma Arterton as Alice Archer, the woman who brought him down.

Freegard was a master manipulator who convinced countless victims he was undercover MI5 in order to extort and kidnap them. He was at large for many years until he met the woman who would end his career. Initially falling for his charms, she became the architect of his downfall and her actions led to his conviction and arrest.

A tale of lies, loyalty, fear and hope, “Rogue Agent” follows years of manipulation, investigation and the high-stakes manhunt that resulted in Freegard’s capture and saved the life of his final victim.

“Rogue Agent” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26, 27 and 28; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 1.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Rogue Agent’ premiere Aug. 26-Sept. 1 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .