Sedona News – The city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department invites all dog lovers to the WagFest & Fair, on Sept. 17, 2022 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Posse Grounds Park Pavilion. This free dog lover’s event will feature canine resource vendors showcasing the area’s best dog-related products and services, a free raffle and interactive presentations by canine experts.

This community event is sponsored by Golden Bone Pet Products.

“We’re looking forward to bringing back our WagFest & Fair with new exhibits and attractions, as well as some returning favorites. It’s a perfect day out for dogs, and their two-legged friends,” said city of Sedona Recreation Coordinator, Lynette Chavez.

Applications to be a vendor or speaker, and donations for the raffle will be accepted through Aug. 26, 2022. Event details can be found at www.SedonaAZ.gov/PRevents .

This post WagFest & Fair returns Sept. 17 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .