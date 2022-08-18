ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

WagFest & Fair returns Sept. 17

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Sedona News – The city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department invites all dog lovers to the WagFest & Fair, on Sept. 17, 2022 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Posse Grounds Park Pavilion. This free dog lover’s event will feature canine resource vendors showcasing the area’s best dog-related products and services, a free raffle and interactive presentations by canine experts.

This community event is sponsored by Golden Bone Pet Products.

“We’re looking forward to bringing back our WagFest & Fair with new exhibits and attractions, as well as some returning favorites. It’s a perfect day out for dogs, and their two-legged friends,” said city of Sedona Recreation Coordinator, Lynette Chavez.

Applications to be a vendor or speaker, and donations for the raffle will be accepted through Aug. 26, 2022. Event details can be found at www.SedonaAZ.gov/PRevents .

This post WagFest & Fair returns Sept. 17 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Youth Governor’ premiere Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Youth Governor” showing Aug. 28-Sept. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “The Youth Governor” is the story of the candidacy, campaign, and election of the 72nd California Youth Governor. In the halls of California’s Capitol, 4,000 [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Youth Governor’ premiere Aug. 28-Sept. 1 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Summer Slowly Fades into the Sunset at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona News – Everyone at Rowe Fine Art Gallery, artists and art collectors included, is trying to hold onto the fleeting days of summer and the golden hours that inspire some of the best artwork. Kick off your Labor Day Weekend celebration at Rowe Fine Art Gallery as we pay homage to carefree days during Summer [...] This post Summer Slowly Fades into the Sunset at Rowe Fine Art Gallery originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Fall Red Dirt Concert Series returns in September

Sedona News – Every Friday in September, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will once again host the Red Dirt Concert Series at the Posse Grounds Pavilion, featuring musical acts from all around northern Arizona.  The fall 2022 schedule is as follows:  Friday, September 2 – Jeremiah & [...] This post Fall Red Dirt Concert Series returns in September originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Voldemort or Harry?

By Amaya Gayle Gregory It seems like a no-brainer question. Voldemort or Harry? Katniss or Snow? Luke or Palpatine? Robin or the sheriff? Who roots for the bad guy? I used to think choosing the good guy was obvious. I’m not sure anymore. A lot of Americans are choosing, to my understanding at least, the [...] This post Voldemort or Harry? originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Sedona, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
Sedona.Biz

Kindness Award to Bell Rock Vet Clinic’s Dr. Rachelle Jarvis

Verde Valley News – The Verde Valley Humane Society presented Rachelle Jarvis with their Kindness Award, in recognition and appreciation of her support and dedication to the animals in their care. Board President Alice Klies said, “Dr. Jarvis of the Bell Rock Vet Clinic has assisted VVHS in the role of trusted advisor to our [...] This post Kindness Award to Bell Rock Vet Clinic’s Dr. Rachelle Jarvis originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CLARKDALE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

John Ford Coley Returns to Sound Bites Grill

B y Tommy Acosta Sedona, AZ –It’s not often a legendary musical star makes their rounds in beautiful Sedona, but on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill will host John Ford Coley, a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and performer of hit songs like I’d Really Love To See You Tonight, [...] This post John Ford Coley Returns to Sound Bites Grill originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Pipeline Fire closure area reduced; Cinders OHV area open

Verde Valley News – Several areas of the Coconino National Forest have been re-opened following the Pipeline Fire. The portion of the forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District that was closed following the Pipeline Fire has been reduced in scale. All areas located east of Highway 89, including the Cinders OHV area and the Sunset Crater National [...] This post Pipeline Fire closure area reduced; Cinders OHV area open originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: August 26-September 1, 2022

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Sedona News – Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Come join us either in person or online. Visitors are welcome to attend services. On [...] This post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: August 26-September 1, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedona News#The Wagfest Fair#Golden Bone Pet Products
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Life at Home

… we live in a busy place … golfers passing by all day and when the golfers are not coming through, the intervals are filled with creatures taking their turn and in the early and late hours the creatures own the place. We have numerous herds of the diminutive Coues White Tail Deer in the [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Life at Home originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Spring Forth

By Amaya Gayle Gregory This, right here, is your life. Sinking deeply into now, here, into life as it is, liberating all hopes for it to be anything else, you are free. Freedom cannot hold out for something new, for anything better or it is not free. It imprisons itself with the surviving optimism.  Have [...] This post Spring Forth originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Crooked House’ Aug. 26-31

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Crooked House” showing Aug. 26-31 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres. “Crooked House” features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Glenn Close, Max Irons, Gillian Anderson and Christina Hendricks. In Agatha Christie’s most twisted tale, the suspicious circumstances surrounding the [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Crooked House’ Aug. 26-31 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

First Friday with Fermin Estrada

Verde Valley News – The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is delighted to open the Fall 2022 First Friday season with a presentation by Fermin Estrada, presenting the history of the Alvarez Ranch. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, September 2 at 10:00 at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse auditorium. Tucked into a verdant swath of [...] This post First Friday with Fermin Estrada originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CLARKDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Sedona.Biz

‘A Peter, Paul and Mary Experience’ by renowned tribute band MacDougal Street West live at the Fisher Theatre

Sedona News – Celebrate the spirit, songs and stories of Peter, Paul and Mary when renowned tribute band MacDougal Street West brings its live show and concert “A Peter, Paul and Mary Experience” to Sedona. There will be two performances on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at [...] This post ‘A Peter, Paul and Mary Experience’ by renowned tribute band MacDougal Street West live at the Fisher Theatre originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Encore ‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ Aug. 27-Sept. 1

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona encore of the award-winning and inspiring documentary “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” showing Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” played to rave reviews and big audiences earlier this month when [...] This post Encore ‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ Aug. 27-Sept. 1 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents ‘An Evening of Magic’ with James Hunsinger Aug. 20

Sedona News – Are you ready to be drawn into a vortex of magic? Watch objects and creatures vanish into thin air. Behold the conjuring of a tiger live on stage. Be amazed by one man’s ability to read your mind. Master of magic and high-end hilarity, James “Jimbo” Hunsinger presents, “An Evening of Magic” [...] This post Film Festival presents ‘An Evening of Magic’ with James Hunsinger Aug. 20 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Classic Sedona

… sorry for not getting a photo out last Wednesday … when I returned from Phoenix I got hit with a dose of Covid and while it certainly did not meet expectations I got some good rest and invested in multiple seasons of The Good Wife, to pass the time. Pretty much back to normal [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Classic Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Fest presents ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ flashback Aug. 27-Sept. 1

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the festival flashback of “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” showing Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” stars Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Julie Walters and Vanessa Redgrave. “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” is [...] This post Fest presents ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ flashback Aug. 27-Sept. 1 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Irreconcilable

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Bastards in one storyline; heroes in another, lost in the first; awakened in its inverse. Same person. Same event. As a friend used to say, same, same, just different. Irreconcilable to one who labels themselves or others, who believes in a self and others, at all. As soon as one comes [...] This post Irreconcilable originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: And Today We Experience A Little Blue

… Above is a photo of a male and female Western Bluebird taking off from a little cattle pond off of Beaverhead Flat Road south of the Village a few miles … few birds present the challenge that bluebirds do. Always fun to spend a few hours at the cattle ponds shooting thousands of images [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: And Today We Experience A Little Blue originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘My Old School’ premiere Aug. 19-25

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “My Old School” showing Aug. 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. One of the most talked-about documentaries when it world-premiered at Sundance, “My Old School” – starring Alan Cumming – unravels the astonishing true story of a [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘My Old School’ premiere Aug. 19-25 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
317
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy