Drivers taken to hospital with injuries after head-on crash on SR 85 near Crestview

Two people were taken to the HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hospital Thursday with injuries after a head-on collision on State Road 85.

The crash happened at about 6:55 a.m. near mile marker 25 between Crestview and Duke Field, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Fatal motorcycle crash:Motorcyclist killed in crash with car turning onto Rocky Bayou Drive in Niceville

Police K-9 killed in crash:Niceville police K-9 killed, officer hospitalized after truck overturns on SR 85

A 50-year-old Fort Walton Beach man driving a Chevrolet Impala traveled across the median from the north side of the road and collided head-on with a Ford F-250 pickup truck that was traveling south, troopers said.

The man had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FHP. He was cited for failure to maintain the designated lane.

The driver of the Ford F-250, a 68-year-old Crestview man, had minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of State Road 85 were blocked for about three hours while first responders cleared the area.