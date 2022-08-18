ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers taken to hospital with injuries after head-on crash on SR 85 near Crestview

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
Two people were taken to the HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hospital Thursday with injuries after a head-on collision on State Road 85.

The crash happened at about 6:55 a.m. near mile marker 25 between Crestview and Duke Field, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said the injuries were not life-threatening.

A 50-year-old Fort Walton Beach man driving a Chevrolet Impala traveled across the median from the north side of the road and collided head-on with a Ford F-250 pickup truck that was traveling south, troopers said.

The man had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FHP. He was cited for failure to maintain the designated lane.

The driver of the Ford F-250, a 68-year-old Crestview man, had minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of State Road 85 were blocked for about three hours while first responders cleared the area.

Northwest Florida Daily News

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

