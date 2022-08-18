ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

foxsanantonio.com

Texas police arrest wanted felons from Wisconsin

SAN ANTONIO – Arrests were made by Kerr County police after they discovered felons were wanted for murder in Wisconsin and were residing in Texas. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office had gained information that the two suspects who were wanted for murder in Wisconsin have been hiding in Ingram. U.S. Marshals were actively seeking the two brothers, Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu for an alleged drug-related murder crime that had occurred in April.
KERR COUNTY, TX
Phys.org

LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says

Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Volunteers Ask Hawaii Air Travelers: Will You Ship A Shelter Dog For Us?

Pineapples, ukuleles, and sunburns. Those are common souvenirs people bring back from Hawaii. But some passengers have special cargo on the way home: shelter dogs. It’s an everyday Monday night at San Jose International Airport. There’s the normal passenger scramble and the ordinary jet shuffle. But at gate...
SAN JOSE, CA
foxsanantonio.com

Woman missing after flash flood at Zion National Park in Utah

SPRINGDALE, Utah - Crews continue the search for a missing woman who was swept away by floodwaters at a national park in Utah Friday morning. Rangers at Zion National Park received a report Friday afternoon that multiple hikers were swept away by flash flooding while hiking the narrows of Zion Canyon. They found several hikers on high ground that were "isolated by high water.”
SPRINGDALE, UT
#Utah Legislature#Trans People#State Of Utah#High School#Racism#Deseret News#Uhsaa#The Utah Legislature
NBC Los Angeles

Nineteen Migrants Rescued From Panga Boat Off Redondo Beach

Nineteen people are rescued from a disable boat Saturday floating off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Baywatch boats responded to a distress call at about 9 a.m. from another boat. That individual reported a panga-style boat in need of assistance. A helicopter rescue crew...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
foxsanantonio.com

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers

SAN ANTONIO - Skies will become partly sunny and temps will climb into the middle 90s for afternoon highs. Humid. A continued 20% chance of a few passing showers/storms. Best chance is going to be east. Monday. Partly sunny skies. Humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Showers/thunderstorms will be possible...
TEXAS STATE
KESQ

Sticky situation for the weekend

Muggy conditions continue across the Coachella Valley this Friday. An influx of moisture continues to create hot and uncomfortable conditions through the weekend, with dew point temperatures likely to remain in the 60s and 70s. Thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, especially in areas of higher elevation. This summer's monsoon conditions...
PALM DESERT, CA

