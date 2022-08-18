Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Texas police arrest wanted felons from Wisconsin
SAN ANTONIO – Arrests were made by Kerr County police after they discovered felons were wanted for murder in Wisconsin and were residing in Texas. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office had gained information that the two suspects who were wanted for murder in Wisconsin have been hiding in Ingram. U.S. Marshals were actively seeking the two brothers, Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu for an alleged drug-related murder crime that had occurred in April.
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.
Phys.org
LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says
Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
NBC Bay Area
Volunteers Ask Hawaii Air Travelers: Will You Ship A Shelter Dog For Us?
Pineapples, ukuleles, and sunburns. Those are common souvenirs people bring back from Hawaii. But some passengers have special cargo on the way home: shelter dogs. It’s an everyday Monday night at San Jose International Airport. There’s the normal passenger scramble and the ordinary jet shuffle. But at gate...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman missing after flash flood at Zion National Park in Utah
SPRINGDALE, Utah - Crews continue the search for a missing woman who was swept away by floodwaters at a national park in Utah Friday morning. Rangers at Zion National Park received a report Friday afternoon that multiple hikers were swept away by flash flooding while hiking the narrows of Zion Canyon. They found several hikers on high ground that were "isolated by high water.”
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
California prison officials say an inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75.
How Patriot Front and white supremacist groups are hijacking American symbols to recruit in Massachusetts
One hundred masked white nationalists carried flags and riot shields adorned with red, white, and blue color schemes and wore blue and khaki outfits as they marched through downtown Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. The color scheme and iconic American imagery is not accidental.
SoCal to see hot temps in some parts Tuesday, slight chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Tuesday will see temperatures range from warm to hot as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigating after driver crashes into TxDOT HERO truck, injuring employee
SAN ANTONIO - A driver crashed into a Texas Department of Transportation Highway Emergency Response Operator, or HERO, truck who was assisting with closing off the highway due to a separate accident, according to officials. Police were called to SW Loop 410 near Marbach Rd. According to police, the operator...
NBC Los Angeles
Nineteen Migrants Rescued From Panga Boat Off Redondo Beach
Nineteen people are rescued from a disable boat Saturday floating off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Baywatch boats responded to a distress call at about 9 a.m. from another boat. That individual reported a panga-style boat in need of assistance. A helicopter rescue crew...
foxsanantonio.com
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers
SAN ANTONIO - Skies will become partly sunny and temps will climb into the middle 90s for afternoon highs. Humid. A continued 20% chance of a few passing showers/storms. Best chance is going to be east. Monday. Partly sunny skies. Humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Showers/thunderstorms will be possible...
KESQ
Sticky situation for the weekend
Muggy conditions continue across the Coachella Valley this Friday. An influx of moisture continues to create hot and uncomfortable conditions through the weekend, with dew point temperatures likely to remain in the 60s and 70s. Thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, especially in areas of higher elevation. This summer's monsoon conditions...
