Effective: 2022-08-22 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Iron County through 330 PM MDT At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Ursine, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Modena. This includes Utah Route 56 between mile markers 4 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO